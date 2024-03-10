Suni Lee shares glimpse of birthday surprise from her friends

American gymnast Suni Lee has shared a glimpse of the surprise her friends put together for her 21st birthday.

On March 9, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist celebrated her special day with her loved ones. The young gymnast is currently dealing with some health issues.

Lee shared a glimpse of the surprise via an image on her Instagram story. It displayed her room, which had been beautifully decorated by her friends. The room had a giant mirror which was decked up with pink tassels and red and yellow balloons.

It had glittery ‘Happy Birthday’ letters hanging in the middle and her friends placed decorated candles, a bag full of pink roses, and gift boxes on the floor, near the mirror.

Sharing a glimpse of her birthday decoration with her followers, Lee captioned the image:

“My cutie friends”

Suni Lee's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/sunisalee)

Suni Lee made her return to gymnastics by competing at the 2024 Winter Cup in February. However, her performance wasn't good enough to qualify for the Baku World Cup, scheduled from March 7 to 10. She slipped off while attempting an acrobatic layout in the balance beam event that left her with 12.900 points and also scored only 11.800 in the bars event.

She ultimately finished 26th on bars and 13th on balance beam.

Despite the disappointing experience, Lee is continuing her training regime and thriving on a positive mindset.

Suni Lee shares health update ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Lee at Team USA Road to Paris Bus Tour

In 2023, Suni Lee took a break from the sport because of a “non-gymnastics related” kidney issue in April. The athlete shifted her focus to her health and underwent medical surveillance for months.

Months later in August, she attempted to make her comeback at the 2023 US Classic and also advanced to the U.S. Championships. However, she withdrew from world championships and Pan Am Games selection events due to overlapping health concerns.

In February 2024, Lee’s shared a health update with Olympics.com,

“I’ve been back in the gym every single day, eight hours a day, and it’s been going pretty well.

“I’m in remission right now, so I’ve just been getting it under control and starting to work up into routines and getting ready for the season.”

Looking back at her recovery period, she said,

“I had kind of a rough patch, and I was in and out of the gym for about five months.”

She explained that in the new year, she was trying to be as healthy as possible:

“It was more just mental, but also trying to figure out my health and just be as healthy as possible coming into the new year because I knew I wanted to not have to worry about it as much, or, like, just make sure that I was going into remission and not going to have a little break out before a big meet.”