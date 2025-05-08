Sydney Leroux hilariously issues message for Usher about missing SuperBowl while showing off dancing moves

Sydney Leroux shared a video of herself showing her moves in the rain and wondered why Usher didn't select her for his halftime Super Bowl performance. Leroux celebrated her birthday on May 7, 2025, and received the video as a surprise from her Angel City FC teammate, Ali Riley.

Ad

Sydney Leroux has been a promising player in the National Women's Soccer League since its inaugural season in 2022. She contributed 10 goals in 42 NWSL matches with the club and also played in the US Women's National Team, scoring 35 in 77 appearances and helping her team to the World Cup victory in 2015.

Now, enjoying soccer downtime, Leroux celebrated her birthday on May 7, 2025, and received a special gift from her friend and teammate, Ali Riley. The latter shared a video of Leroux flaunting her moves on a platform in the rain. The 35-year-old shared the post in her story and hilariously wondered how Usher could refuse such a talent in his halftime Super Bowl performance.

Ad

Trending

"Still wondering why Usher didn't have me as a dancer at the Super Bowl"

Leroux issues a message for Usher; Instagram - @sydneyleroux

Riley's original Instagram post had Leroux's pictures and videos and a heartfelt caption, reading:

Ad

"HBD Sydney. I would say it feels like just yesterday that I was chasing you around in the PAC-10 but BFFR that feels like 5 lifetimes ago. I feel blessed to be growing older and wiser with you as my friend and business partner. ILY booboos."

Ad

Leroux and Riley joined forces to host the 'BFFR' podcast, focusing on weekly sports and lifestyle, supported by Sinclair's AMP Media.

Sydney Leroux revealed that she would be on a break from soccer to focus on mental health

Leroux at the Angel City FC Media Day - (Source: Getty)

Sydney Leroux, who was part of the 2012 Olympic team, played collegiate soccer with the UCLA Bruins from 2008 to 2011. She began her senior international career with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2005 and played as part of seven more teams before joining the Angel City FC roster.

Ad

Before the 2025 season, Leroux announced that she would keep her mental health in check by momentarily moving away from the soccer field.

"This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to say or admit to myself. But after a lot of reflection, I've made the difficult decision to step away from soccer for my mental health. Anyone who knows me knows I'm a fighter -- I always have been. I take pride in showing up, in giving everything I have, but right now I owe it to myself and my children to take a step back and take care of me.... This isn't goodbye, I will be back, just like always in true Syd fashion," she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Ad

Sydney Leroux has been the face of several Nike campaigns and even became the first female endorser for the sports drink company Bodyarmor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More