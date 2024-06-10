"Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a generational athlete"; "Olympic Form!- Fans react to the American running the third fastest 400m in U.S. history

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone began the Olympic season in great form. After incredible performances in the first few races of the outdoor season, she dominated the track in the 400m at the NYC Grand Prix and ran the third fastest 400m race in American history, clocking 48.75s.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone skipped the entire indoor season of the Olympic year as she was recovering from a knee injury that stopped her from participating in the 2023 World Championships. She made her outdoor season debut with the Paris Olympics in foresight. Since her season debut, she has been putting forward incredible performances with a world lead in the 200m and the 400m hurdles.

The American's 400m race at the NYC Grand Prix surprised fans as she dominated from the beginning of the race and won it with a formidable lead. The race left track and field fans in a frenzy and they took to X to express their opinion about the 400m race at the NYC Grand Prix 2024.

" She is a generational athlete. no one is on her level right now. shes simply ahead of everyones game and its incredible," wrote a fan.

"Olympic Form! Bring it home this summer! @GoSydGo," another fan.

"Sydney running 400mH is a sight to behold, but seeing her do the same thing in the 400m is just amazing! I wish she would double up for the Olympics,"another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"She's good, I'm not taking anything away from her performance, but the current women's WR in the 400 is unattainable. She might be the first woman to run 48.1 seconds but it will be highly unlikely to see her run under 48 seconds," wrote another fan.

"The rest should run their race and not her race, then some would have challenged her but they went out to fast," another fan chimed in.

"That’s such a gap. Omg," a fan tweeted.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone weighs in on winning the double gold in Paris

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

In a post-race interview after running the world lead in the 200m at the LA Grand Prix, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone weighed in on the possibility of winning the double gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

"That's definitely a possibility in the future but just wanting to come back last year, stick to one event, and try to do the best I can, be healthy, which we are, and I'm very happy about," she said

With such power-packed performances on the NYC Grand Prix track, fans' anticipation for major events lined up in the upcoming months is at an all-time high.