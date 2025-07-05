Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman, and others gear up for highly anticipated clash at Prefontaine Classic

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Christian Coleman were recently seen taking over the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of their appearances at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, July 5. McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the flat 400m race after experimenting with multiple events during her appearances at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia.

The multiple-time Olympic medalist secured second place in the 100m after clocking 11.21 seconds. She also competed in the 100m hurdles event and posted 12.70 seconds to finish in fifth place. McLaughlin-Levrone will vie against Alexis Holmes, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Isabella Whittaker on Saturday.

Along with McLaughlin-Levrone, Richardson will also headline the individual event, women's 100m. Although she started the season with an underwhelming performance at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, Richardson is poised as the top contender for the 100m as the defending champion to vie against Julien Alfred, Favour Ofili, and Twanisha Terry.

Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, also competed at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix and settled in third place after posting 10.11 seconds. Coleman has set his sights on his third consecutive Prefontaine Classic title, a feat that only Justin Gatlin has achieved.

The three athletes were seen sharpening their skills one last time at Hayward Field before the Prefontaine Classic, also known as the Eugene Diamond League.

"I think all options are open" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals Prefontaine Classic results will help her decide the events for the upcoming World Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone during the Grand Slam Track Miami in Miramar, FL. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ahead of her appearance at the Prefontaine Classic, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that the decision to compete in multiple events at the 2025 World Athletics Championships depends on the results of the race on Saturday. Ditching her pet event, the 400m hurdles, McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the 400m flat race as a test for a potential double race at the World Championships.

Although all the options are open, she is now focused only on the 400m race.

“You know, I think tomorrow will tell us a lot just about where we are and what we decide to do," she said. "But yeah. I think all options are open. That’s what’s exciting about it, and like, you know, I’ve said before, when I step on the track, it’s focusing on that race in that moment. So we’ll focus on the 400 and make decisions.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone missed the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest after suffering a knee injury.

