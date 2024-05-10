Tara Davis-Woodhall completes unexpected challenge given by NFL player DeKaylin Metcalf

The long-jump sensation Tara Davis-Woodhall recently tried her hands at something new after receiving a challenge from NFL player DeKaylin Metcalf. She gracefully completed the challenge by running a 40-yard dash. Not only this but to make the game more interesting, she passed on a new challenge to another athlete.

Lululemon, the clothing brand renowned for its focus on providing athletes with sweat-free and comfortable apparel, orchestrated this campaign. The brand posted a video of Tara Davis-Woodhall completing the challenge on their social media handle. The athlete was seen donning a black tank top and green Lululemon shorts.

In the video, Tara Davis-Woodhall took on the 40-yard dash challenge and then challenged actress and Lululemon ambassador Kendall Toole to single-leg glute bridges.

"Now that I finished my challenge, I'm challenging you Kendall to single leg glute bridges, Davis-Woodhall stated. How many can you do on each leg? I can do 50. Get it girl."

The post's caption read,

"The challenge: Tara Davis-Woodhall runs DK Metcalf's 40-yard dash. Made possible by: the flexibly breezy Hotty Hot Short."

Tara Davis-Woodhall has been on a roll, not only conquering challenges but also achieving remarkable feats, recently setting a world lead in her field

Tara Davis-Woodhall scores a world lead at Arkansas

The reigning world indoor long jump champion kickstarted her outdoor season by dominating the Arkansas Twilight. She grabbed a world lead in long-jump on May 3, 2024, at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville.

In her first attempt, the long jump sensation scored a 7.07 jump and followed it with a world lead in her second attempt. She stood atop the podium with a 7.16m jump. She took to her Instagram account to share her feat and posted a video of her delivering a commendable performance at the Arkansas Twilight.

The post's caption carried,

"7.16m opener. Yeah glo."

After this win, Tara Davis-Woodhall shared her emotions about the win and revealed how thrilled she was for the future.

"7.16 is the new outdoor PR, so that's pretty cool. I do have a lot of stuff to work on, so I'm excited for the future, for sure."

She further added,

"Emotions were key. I kept them calm, because I knew I wanted to go a little bit farther, of course. I just try to work on my emotions for this track meet, but other than that, I'm just so, so, so stoked for the future. I mean I have no complaints right now."

Track and field enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the American long-jump athlete's upcoming performances.