  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Tara Davis-Woodhall shares unfazed reaction to body-shaming remark comparing her to 12-year-old boy

Tara Davis-Woodhall shares unfazed reaction to body-shaming remark comparing her to 12-year-old boy

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified May 10, 2025 17:24 GMT
Champions Park - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall silenced a fan with a sportive reply as the latter called her a '12 year old boy'. The Olympic long jumper dominantly opened her 2025 track season at the 115th Drake Relays in Iowa.

Ad

Tara Davis-Woodhall won her first Olympic gold in the long jump in the 2024 Paris edition. Basking in the glory of her successes, she joined the K-State track and field team as the assistant coach. As she continues her new job, the 25-year-old is gearing up for the 2025 outdoor season alongside her husband and Paralympic sprinter, Hunter Woodhall.

Davis-Woodhall set the long jump meet record in her season-opener at the 115th Drake Relays. Besides balancing a track career, she enjoys beautiful day outs and vacations, and attends events with her husband. In a recent update, she shared a photo of such an exploit, posing in a bikini and complaining about Hunter in the caption, reading:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I literally told him not to get my hair wet"

A fan reacted to the picture, noting that the long jumper had the body of an adolescent boy.

"Built like a 12 year old boy"

Though the comment looked insulting, Tara Davis-Woodhall took it sportingly and replied:

"Every morning I wake up and look in the mirror and say the same thing. Good to know others agree."
Ad
Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts to a fan reaction; Instagram - @_taarra_
Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts to a fan reaction; Instagram - @_taarra_

Tara Davis-Woodhall would be a part of the 2025 Athlos since Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced his approval for field events. The one-of-a-kind women-only event will take place on October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium in New York.

Ad

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently talked about the changes in life after her gold-winning campaign at the Paris Games

Davis-Woodhall at the Today Show Gallery of Olympians - (Source: Getty)
Davis-Woodhall at the Today Show Gallery of Olympians - (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall was fresh off her debut World indoor title win when she did it big in Paris. After her husband also won his maiden Paralympic medal in the 400m T62, the couple's fame skyrocketed. They endorsed several brands and received special honors at events.

Ad

On the Well Played podcast, the long jumper talked about the changing scenario but their 'four walls' staying untouched.

"Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids.” (41:21)

Davis-Woodhall clinched the long jump silver medal at the 2023 World Championships

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications