Tara Davis-Woodhall shares unfazed reaction to body-shaming remark comparing her to 12-year-old boy

Tara Davis-Woodhall silenced a fan with a sportive reply as the latter called her a '12 year old boy'. The Olympic long jumper dominantly opened her 2025 track season at the 115th Drake Relays in Iowa.

Tara Davis-Woodhall won her first Olympic gold in the long jump in the 2024 Paris edition. Basking in the glory of her successes, she joined the K-State track and field team as the assistant coach. As she continues her new job, the 25-year-old is gearing up for the 2025 outdoor season alongside her husband and Paralympic sprinter, Hunter Woodhall.

Davis-Woodhall set the long jump meet record in her season-opener at the 115th Drake Relays. Besides balancing a track career, she enjoys beautiful day outs and vacations, and attends events with her husband. In a recent update, she shared a photo of such an exploit, posing in a bikini and complaining about Hunter in the caption, reading:

"I literally told him not to get my hair wet"

A fan reacted to the picture, noting that the long jumper had the body of an adolescent boy.

"Built like a 12 year old boy"

Though the comment looked insulting, Tara Davis-Woodhall took it sportingly and replied:

"Every morning I wake up and look in the mirror and say the same thing. Good to know others agree."

Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts to a fan reaction; Instagram - @_taarra_

Tara Davis-Woodhall would be a part of the 2025 Athlos since Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced his approval for field events. The one-of-a-kind women-only event will take place on October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium in New York.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently talked about the changes in life after her gold-winning campaign at the Paris Games

Davis-Woodhall at the Today Show Gallery of Olympians - (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall was fresh off her debut World indoor title win when she did it big in Paris. After her husband also won his maiden Paralympic medal in the 400m T62, the couple's fame skyrocketed. They endorsed several brands and received special honors at events.

On the Well Played podcast, the long jumper talked about the changing scenario but their 'four walls' staying untouched.

"Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids.” (41:21)

Davis-Woodhall clinched the long jump silver medal at the 2023 World Championships

