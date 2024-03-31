“Telling my kids this was the avengers”- Anna Hall reacts to Grant Holloway, Erriyon Knighton and setting world lead in the 4x100m relay in Florida

Former Florida Gators athlete Anna Hall recently commended athletes Grant Holloway, PJ Austin, Joseph Fahnbulleh, and Erriyon Knighton for their impressive performance at the 2024 Pepsi Relays. The group of four athletes won the Olympic Division men’s 4x100 relay race with record-making timing.

The University of Florida track and field program organized the Florida Relays, also known as Pepsi Relays on March 29 to 30. It is recognized as one of the U.S. premier collegiate meets, taking place at James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

The final day of the championship saw Grant Holloway, PJ Austin, Joseph Fahnbulleh, and Erriyon Knighton as team ‘Gainesville Elite’ winning the Olympic Division men’s 4x100 relay race. Moreover, their timing of 37.67s stood as the world lead and meet record. The team made headlines for its timing and currently stands in the top 10 performances as per World Athletics.

The team’s immaculate performance gained praise from 2023 world championship silver medalist Anna Hall. She congratulated the four athletes by describing them as ‘Avengers’ in her X post.

“telling my kids this was the avengers,” she wrote.

Besides Gainesville Elite’s historic win, the championship witnessed USA Blue taking second place by clocking 38.23s and China as third placed with 38.73s timing.

Anna Hall set to make her comeback after knee surgery

Anna Hall, 23, recently announced her comeback at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational 2024. The athlete stepped back from her season opener in January ahead of the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. She underwent knee surgery which was a crucial undertaking before the upcoming Paris Olympics in July.

During a recent interview with Citius Mag, Hall shared her take on returning to the sport after missing out on the indoor championships.

“I was super bummed to miss World indoors like I had that written on my mirror for so long and I was like ready to do it but um I don't know it's just what happened and now Outdoors I'm looking to probably open up in two weeks here at Tom Jones which I'm super excited about,” she said.

“It'll be kind of just a rust buster knock the wheels off. I know coming back from my foot before you know the first meet back after surgery is never that fun but you just kind of have to do it and get back out there,” Hall added.

Anna Hall also expressed that she was happy to start early in 2024. It will leave her with more time to train ahead of the US Olympic Trials, scheduled for June 21 to 30.