“Thank you for including me in your journey”- Jordan Chiles’ close companion sends emotional message to gymnast amid Cannes trip

American gymnast Jordan Chiles' elder sister, Jazmin, recently penned a heartfelt message for the former. This comes amidst Chiles' trip to the Cannes Lions Festival.

Jazmin is a hair stylist by profession and has an amicable relationship with the gymnast. Besides Jazmin, Chiles also has another elder sister named Jade, who is an event planner. Reports suggest that Jazmin also frequently travels with Chiles to help the latter in doing her makeup and hair.

In an Instagram story, Chiles' sister, Jazmin, expressed her gratitude to the gymnast for the journey they have navigated together. She also reminisced about their years growing up and wrote:

"Thank you for including me in your journey with you. It's been so rewarding watching you grow into an inspiration to others and an incredible athlete. I still remember you in build-a-bear clothes and using you as a hair model, you were my little baby doll. And now here we are- traveling the world and you're still my beautiful - not so baby anymore - doll haha."

Chiles reacted to the post and shared on her stories with a few heart emojis to show her love for her sister.

Screenshot of Chiles' Instagram story featuring her elder sister's message (Image via: Chiles' Instagram)

Jordan Chiles also got the opportunity recently to feature in the MLB All-Star game, scheduled to take place next month. Several other celebrities will be featured in the event, including Eladion Carrion and Quavo Huncho.

Jordan Chiles speaks up about her journey to her first Olympics in Tokyo

Chiles with her masks on during the Tokyo event (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts on competing in her first Olympic Games in the delayed event in Tokyo. Chiles clinched the second position with the US team during the team competition.

Speaking in a podcast, Chiles said that the event was quite fun for her as it was her first quadrennial games. Additionally, she also mentioned that the COVID situation around the Olympics was uncontrollable for her and that her senior teammate, Simone Biles, had to remind her and the other gymnasts that it isn't the ideal Olympics. She said (via Bleacher Report, 20:27 onwards);

"My Tokyo experience was fun only because that was my first Olympics. Now, everything outside of that, I couldn't control because it was COVID, like having no fans... So, there was a lot of things that Simone had to remind us like guys this isn't how the Olympics are, it's just we're in a time where it's COVID and we have to deal with things."

Jordan Chiles added that despite the COVID restrictions, she used to occupy herself with different activities, such as doing TikTok videos to have fun in the Village.

