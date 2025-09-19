"That must stop" - Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies joins Riley Gaines fight against transgender participation in women's sports

Former swimmer Sharron Davies has joined the likes of Riley Gaines as she prepares to launch a women's sports union, advocating against transgender participation in female categories. She has vowed to sue governing bodies that put the lives of female athletes at risk.

Riley Gaines first entered the activism scene after tying for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle with transgender athlete Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Championships, but was denied the fifth-place trophy. She publicly spoke out that girls were having to share the same locker room with biological men, and since then, she became an advocate against the inclusion of transgender people in female sports.

She was one of the 16 athletes to file a lawsuit against the NCAA over the same, and has also been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. According to recent news, another former swimmer, Sharron Davies, who won the silver medal in the 400m individual medley at the 1980 Olympics, has joined Gaines in the movement and is soon to launch a new women's sports union.

Davies' union will challenge 'direct sex discrimination' in sports and rally to cut funding of organizations that support transgender participation in women's categories.

“How can we give taxpayers’ money to sports that are discriminating against women? That must stop," she said during a panel discussion by SEEN in Sport and UnHerd.

Riley Gailes' fellow activist recalled how a girl had to face unfair treatment, losing every race in her school's sports event that was made co-ed to include a trans-identifying athlete.

Riley Gaines sent a strong message to the NCAA after the World Boxing mandated sex testing

Riley Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - (Source: Getty)

World Boxing mandated sex testing for the female category ahead of the 2025 World Boxing Championships. This came a year after boxer Imane Khelif, whose gender identity has been the subject of controversy, won the women's welterweight title at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Riley Gaines was quick to share her reactions and suggested that the NCAA should take a similar route to protect female rights in sports.

"One year after a male got awarded an Olympic gold medal for beating up women, World Boxing just announced mandatory sex testing for the female category at the 2025 World Championships. The @NCAA should follow suit"

Riley Gaines has consistently supported schoolgirls who are forced to give up podium finishes when competing against biological males. A few weeks ago, she backed a high school in Massachusetts that forfeited all its hockey games against Somerset-Berkley, which had male players on its team.

