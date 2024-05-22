“That sounds like an exciting project”, “Can’t wait”-Fans react to swimming pool being installed in football stadium for US Olympic Trials 2024

The 2024 US Olympic Trials - Swimming are scheduled from June 15 to June 23, serving as the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The event will be staged at the Lucas Oil Stadium, also known as the home ground of the Indianapolis Colts.

Therefore, Lucas Oil Stadium, which is popular for hosting football events, is being transformed for the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials. On their X (formerly Twitter) account, NBC Olympics & Paralympics has shared a glimpse of the football stadium being converted, captioning it:

“They're really putting an olympic-sized swimming pool in a football stadium. 😳”

However, the remodeling of the Lucas Oil Stadium has garnered different reactions among fans on social media.

One fan considered it an exciting project, suggesting that combining a pool and football stadium could lead to great opportunities.

“That sounds like an exciting project! Combining a swimming pool with a football stadium could create some amazing opportunities for sports events. Looking forward to seeing how it turns out!,” they wrote.

Another user chimed in, writing that they couldn’t wait for the U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming 2024 to begin.

“Can’t wait”

However, fans in Omaha wrote about missing the event since the trials had been held there four consecutive times in the past, adding:

“It’s going to be missed in Omaha.”

“Should have never left Omaha. Was the perfect host,” another fan suggested.

Meanwhile, an X user from Canada appreciated the country's efforts in building the US Olympic Trials swimming pool in Lucas Oil Stadium. Canada's Big O Tower in Montreal was closed due to fire damages which caused a change in the trials’ venue.

“While we‘re still cleaning up the fire at “The Big O” months after it happened, forcing the relocation of the 🍁 swimming trials, the US are building an olympic swimming pool inside a NFL stadium just for the trials! 😳”, they added.

Nevertheless, fans of the event were excited about the trials.

“This seems like a super cool way to take in a swimming event,” a fan wrote.

“Woah!!! Thats wild,” another fan said.

Swimmers to watch out for at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming

Katie Ledecky after giving a press conference to the media during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky, the 7 times Olympic gold medalist, will be in action during the 2024 US Olympic Trials to qualify for her fourth Olympics.

Ledecky swept four out of six freestyle events during the last trials and booked herself a spot in Team USA. So far, she has bagged seven gold and three silver medals at the quadrennial Games.

Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel, who claimed 5 gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will also be competing in a bid to earn a spot in his third Olympics.

Other swimmers to watch out for are Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, and Hunter Armstrong among others.