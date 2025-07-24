"The average in NFL is two years"-Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens opens up about struggles from being overlooked in high school to turning pro

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, shared his story of being overlooked to become one of the promising names in the NFL, and staying in the league for more than the average two years. Owens played with the Green Bay Packers in 2023 before signing with the Chicago Bears on a three-year contract.

Owens played high school football at Christian Brothers High School, winning CBC Linebacker of the Year, before competing collegiately at Missouri Western State. He joined the NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals, as an undrafted player in the 2018-2019 season, never making a mark due to an injury. He was on and off with the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2021 until finally signing a two-year deal through the 2022 season.

Jonathan Owens signed with the Packers in 2023 and scored his first career touchdown that year. The 30-year-old continued his momentum in the following year with the Chicago Bears and will soon head to the 2025 season with the squad.

In the first episode of 'Undrafted' on his eponymous YouTube channel, Simone Biles' husband discussed how he shaped his mindset to strive for better after being disregarded in his early career.

"The average in the NFL is two years. And for me to come out of high school, I was kind of like overlooked. You know, I told my ACL out of high school. So, I really didn't have that pub like that. And like we had guys going to big schools, big D1, SEC schools, Big 10, and like I went D2, and guys, it was almost like kind of forgotten. You just keep going, keep being better, and that's like the mindset that I've taken every year. I just want to end the year better than I was the year before," he said (6:58 onwards).

Owens also talked about gracing the Met Gala red carpet and attending the star-studded Kentucky Derby this year, his major accomplishments in 2025.

Jonathan Owens hailed his wife, Simone Biles, for winning two ESPY honors in 2025

Simone Biles, who made history as the oldest woman to win the all-around gold since 1952 at the Paris Olympics, received the Best Athlete in Women's Sports and Best Championship Performance awards at the 2025 ESPYs. Her massive achievement garnered love and admiration from her husband, Owens, who shared pictures from the award night, expressing pride in his wife in the caption, reading:

"ESPYs 2025 ✨ Huge shoutout to my amazing wife for winning 2 ESPY awards!! Now that’s 6 ‼️‼️ I’m so happy I was able to be there to witness such an amazing night, so proud of you baby."

Biles and her husband had their most-awaited honeymoon vacation in South Africa in February this year. They also enjoyed their time in Belize recently.

