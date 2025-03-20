"The mission ain't over" - Quincy Wilson's coach Joe Lee makes his stance clear after Bullis High School's dominance at New Balance Nationals

Quincy Wilson's Bullis High School coach, Joe Lee, took pride in the team that dominated the New Balance Indoor Nationals the previous weekend. Wilson and his teammates broke records and bagged back-to-back wins in the event.

Wilson, the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in history, holds the U-18 world record in the 400m dash. He started his 2025 season with a loss against Andrew Salvodon in the 500m at the Virginia Showcase. Looking past the loss, the 17-year-old put forth an exceptional performance at the New Balance Grand Prix, winning the 400m in a high school record and the world's best time.

Quincy Wilson next took the track at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, where he competed in the 400m and 4x100m relay and won both. He set a new meet record at the 2024 New Balance Indoors with an impressive time of 45.71s at the 400m event. Besides him, a couple of other Bullis athletes also swept titles at the meet.

Beaming with pride, coach Joe Lee reflected on the success of his mentees in the past weekend and said:

"WHAT. A. WEEKEND. @bullis_track_fam came to @newbalancenationals and left with history made, records shattered, and titles won. From dominant individual performances to legendary relays, these athletes put in the WORK and proved why we’re built different!"

He further expressed anticipation about more successes in the days to come.

"The mission ain’t over, but we’re going to celebrate this one!"

In the women's 400m, Bullis' Sydney Sutton emerged victorious in 52.75s. In other events like the hurdles and the 1600m sprint medley relay, Quincy Wilson's schoolmates shined.

Quincy Wilson penned an emotional note after achieving a three-peat at the New Balance Indoor Nationals

Wilson at the JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club Opens Reimagined Lounge Experience With Fanatics Sportsbook At Fanatics Fest NYC - (Source: Getty)

Wilson was the 400m champion at the 2023 New Balance indoors, clocking a time of 46.67s. He repeated his feat in the 2024 edition, retaining his 400m title in a national HS indoor record time. The 2025 edition saw him clinch another win and achieve a three-peat while also breaking records.

After the successful event, Quincy Wilson shared a video montage of clips from his preparation time and final racing. He expressed gratitude in the caption, reading:

"Grateful for every moment and deeply thankful for all the love and support this weekend at NBIN. #Run4ray #3peat."

Wilson is the 400m American high school record holder in the indoor and outdoors. His resume also boasts a USATF Youth Athlete of the Year won after the Paris Games in 2024.

