"This isn’t luck"- Quincy Wilson's coach Joe Lee makes stance clear after Bullis High School's dominating performance at New Balance Indoor Nationals

Quincy Wilson's track coach Joe Lee hailed his Bullis High School mentees for achieving great success at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. In the event, Wilson clinched the 400m and 4x400m relay titles in record times.

Quincy Wilson has been tasting glory since a very young age. He first ran at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in 2023, winning the 400m title in 46.67s. The following year, he defended his title in 45.76s, which would have been enough to finish him fourth at the 2024 World Indoor Championships. His effort lowered the ratified under-18 world-best time by Tyrese Cooper. Wilson also led the 4x400m relay team to a victory in a national record time.

Wilson once again proved his prowess in 2025, winning both events at the New Balance Indoors. He clocked 45.71s to break the meet record in the 400m and anchored the 4x400m team to an HS record.

Coach Joe Lee celebrated Bullis' success and posted a strong message on Instagram, reading:

"It’s a great day to be a Bulldog 🐶 @vernon400m said it best! Proud of the Bullis track fam for handling business at @newbalancenationals! 🏆 @_quincy_wilson, @i_am_camhomer, and @sydney.sutton put in the WORK, and it showed in that 400m sweep! This isn’t luck—this is preparation, execution, and belief. The standard is the standard!"

Vernon Norwood, the four-time Olympic medalist and 400m specialist was present to watch the athletes in action. He said:

"Today was a great day for Bullis! Coach Joe did a great job leading his group to success today. I was very happy and pleased with the way Quincy came out and competed. He got the job done and silenced some critics who doubted him coming into this competition. So huge shout out to him for putting on a good performance in front of his family and peers..."

Quincy Wilson battled flu a week before taking the track at the New Balance National Indoors

Quincy Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - (Source: Getty)

Wilson's dominance in the 400m left his Virginia Showcase rival, Andrew Salvodon, behind at the New Balance Indoors. He helped the relay team clock 3:09.44 to finish on pole podium as well.

However, in a later interview, the Olympic gold medalist revealed he was suffering from the flu the past week.

"What I will say is I'm so blessed to come out here. I had the flu last week. And I honestly came out here with no practice. I came out here and just wanted to run, and I knew god would get me around this track. That's what I did, and I'm blessed that I was able to come out here."

Quincy Wilson was a part of the 4x400m gold-winning team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His effort made him the youngest Olympic gold medalist in track and field history.

