"They love our team so much" - Nebraska Volleyball's Skyler Pierce makes her feelings known on giving back to community

Nebraska Volleyball player Skyler Pierce shared her take on giving back to the community, especially around the state. Pierce, an outside hitter joined the Huskers team as a redshirt freshman last year.

Pierce, a sophomore this year, was part of the beach volleyball season this year and was partnered with Laney Choboy. Following the beach volleyball games, Pierce also had some experience at the spring games, which also saw her register an impressive performance against South Dakota State (six kills and three blocks).

Just a month after these games, Pierce, along with her teammates, visited Harrison Philips' playmakers camp, where they spent some time with the children from the state of Nebraska. Speaking in an interview during her time at the camp, Pierce spoke about her admiration for spending time with the children and giving something back to the Nebraska community.

"Nebraska does so much for our team, the fan base like everything, like they love our team so much. So, the fact that we get to come back and hang out with these kids, they just love the sport and love hanging out with us, it's a really cool experience," she said (via Hail Varsity).

The Nebraska Volleyball side is set to start its 2025 season with a red-white scrimmage exhibition contest next month on August 9. They will follow it up with a match against Pittsburgh on August 22 at Lincoln.

Nebraska Volleyball's Skyler Pierce makes feelings known on the level of the sport in the Huskers program

Nebraska Volleyball player Skyler Pierce shed light on the level of volleyball played at the Huskers program. Speaking in an interview a few days ago, Pierce said that her experience at the club and the US U21 team helped her a lot in adjusting to the program.

Additionally, she also mentioned that certain aspects of the game are different from other programs, which she had to adjust.

"I think definitely those prior opportunities like set me up for success going into the gym but obviously there's going to be things that like Nebraska Volleyball does different from any other program. So, definitely was still a bit of adjustment just coming from high school and club like going in the college gym, like their tempo is fast, they passs differently," she said (via Bump Set Chat, 16:15 onwards)

During the conversation, Skyler Pierce also mentioned that she was well prepared the first time when she entered the Nebraska Volleyball program.

