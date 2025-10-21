Michigan Wolverines' coach Erin Virtue opened up about their loss to the Nebraska volleyball team in the 2025 season. Nebraska clinched its ninth victory of the season with a dominant 25-18, 25-13, 25-18 straight-sweep win in front of a fully packed Crisler Center with 12,707 fans in attendance.

Harper Murray asserted her dominance in the match with nine kills and surpassed the milestone of 1000 kills. Andi Jackson added eight kills with a .500 hitting percentage and six blocks, and Taylor Landfair had seven kills with a .429 hitting percentage.

On the other hand, the Wolverines began the first set with great momentum; however, the Nebraska Volleyball team maintained its consistency with a strong defense and no unforced errors. Wolverines' coach, Erin Virtue, spoke about the Nebraska volleyball team's ability to maintain calm in crucial moments in a post-match interview and said:

“They’re not really going to make an error. You have to really go and earn your chances."

Furthermore, coach Virtue shared how the Wolverines had put forward a great effort in the early moments of the first set; however, as soon as the momentum shifted towards the Huskers and they took over the lead, it was very difficult for them to recover from that.

"I liked how it was point-for-point up until about the middle of the first. But when you get a gap against a good team, it’s hard to come back from that," she added.

Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's performance against the Wolverines

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts about the team's performance in an interview with the Huskers Radio Network. She expressed that they had anticipated a tough match since the Wolverines had an incredible lineup of outside hitters.

Busboom Kelly lauded the Nebraska volleyball team's defense for stepping up and putting forward a great joint effort. Moreover, the former Husker expressed that the team was prepared to tackle a fast offense and lauded Andi Jackson for her efforts in blocking.

"I thought Michigan would come out on fire, having just lost to a tough five-gamer (against Northwestern on Thursday.) They’ve got some outside hitters that have heavy arms, and so I was a little worried. I thought our defense really stepped up, and offensively, I thought Bergen had a great match,” Kelly said.

The Nebraska Volleyball team will be in action on October 24, 2025, against Northwestern at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

