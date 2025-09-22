"This company is here to protect athletes for life"- Fred Kerley explains his decision to join controversial Enhanced Games

American track athlete Fred Kerley has shed light on the motive behind his decision to join the controversial Enhanced Games, which allows participants to compete without taking any drug tests. Kerley, a two-time Olympic medalist, announced his decision to join this endeavor just a few days ago.
The Enhanced Games, set to start next year, will feature several sports including athletics and swimming. The event has recruited several prominent swimmers in recent weeks, such as Ben Proud. Notably, Kerley faced a suspension from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) last month after failing to explain his whereabouts during a definite period of time.
Speaking about his decision to join the Enhanced Games, Kerley issued an explanation on his Instagram stories during a Q&A session with his followers. Kerley stated that his decision was based on providing security to his family and gives him room to exponentially increase his remuneration. He wrote:
"I've built a foundation where security for my family lasts a lifetime. Protection is everything. Even if my steps slow down, my equity continues to work. My children are secured, I'm secured- and what I've created turns pennies into trillions. Stay tuned because this company is here to protect athletes for life."
In recent days, Fred Kerley has also criticized the need for athletes to be tested for performance-enhancing drugs frequently.
Fred Kerley on his aspiration after joining the Enhanced Games
Fred Kerley also spoke about the target he is carrying on his back after joining the Enhanced Games. The American athlete expressed his eagerness to join the event.
Kerley further stated that his target has been to chase records on the track, and the Enhanced Games will help him push himself to the limits of his capability. He said (via the BBC):
"I'm looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games. The world record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live."
Fred Kerley's most recent professional track meet was at the Grand Sprint Series in July. Before that, he competed in a couple of Diamond League meets in Rome and Rabat and also clinched podium finishes in the 100m and 200m races at the latter event.