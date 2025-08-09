“This is not her end” Christian Coleman drops cryptic message after Sha'Carri Richardson's airport assault video goes viral

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have been under a massive amount of scrutiny as of late, after Richardson was arrested at an airport for domestic violence. Recently, a video of the incident has gone viral across social media and in the midst of this, Coleman has now penned a cryptic message for fans.

Richardson and Coleman have reportedly been together since 2023. The duo first sparked rumours about their relationship at the Budapest World Championships, but fans received confirmation that they were together only in February earlier this year. However, their relationship has seemingly been rocky, with Richardson hinting at a breakup multiple times.

Most recently, Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, with police charging her with fourth-degree domestic assault. A video of the incident went viral across social media on Friday (August 8). In light of this, Christian Coleman wrote on X,

“Sometimes God will really sit you down and make you face yourself. Some things are obvious, time space and healing have to happen. But this is not her end. I think a new beginning. It’s all up to her though, so we’ll see. Regardless..relax.”

“Crazy how everybody got answers to other people’s problems and not their own. Hypotheticals and think pieces is the main reason we can never come together,” he added in a separate post.

In the viral video, Richardson and Coleman can be seen getting into an argument, before the former shoves her boyfriend around, pushing him into a large pole at one point.

Christian Coleman defends Sha'Carri Richardson after she was arrested

Coleman at Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia (Image Source: Getty)

While Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested, Christian Coleman reportedly refused to press charges against his girlfriend, and the sprinter was consequently released from the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington after 24 hours.

Later that week, both Coleman and Richardson arrived at the 2025 USA Outdoor Championships, where the Coleman came to his girlfriend’s defence, telling media (as quoted by USA Today),

"For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round. I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love.”

At the US Championships, Sha'Carri Richardson competed in the 100m and 200m events. In the former, she pulled out of the semifinals but will still compete at the World Championships as a result of her status as defending champion. She failed to make the team in the 200m. Meanwhile, Christian Coleman also failed to make the 100m and 200m individual teams.

