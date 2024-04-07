"This guy is once in a generation runner"- Fans react to Quincy Wilson's 800m debut at Myrtle Beach

Fans are in awe of Quincy Wilson's amazing performance in the 800m discipline at the Beach Run Invitational. This was the first time the 16-year-old track and field athlete was seen in the discipline and he hasn't disappointed his fans.

The Bullis Sophomore has been the player to watch in the last few months. He recently registered the under-18 world record in the 400m discipline with a time of 45.76 in the 400m discipline. Just a few weeks later, the Virginia native produced yet another superb performance in the 800m discipline.

The 16-year-old had stated earlier that he was looking to run much longer distances in the future. He registered a time of 1:50.44 during the 800m event as he also made a strong case for himself regarding his Olympic participation in Paris 2024.

Fans have been left in awe by his amazing performance and have showered comments on the post shared by the Instagram handle "runnerspace".

"I know he's super fats, but he'd probably shave off some more time if his coaches worked on his form."

"Imagine this is your primary race and someone comes over to run a time you've dreamed of. I'd be sick."

"Bro can run sub 10.5 in 100 sub 21 in 200 sub 45 in 400 and prolly sub 1:50 in 800. Can probably even run sub 4 minutes in 1500. What can he not do."

Quincy Wilson looking to make the US Olympic team

Quincy Wilson has grown to be a prominent track and field star in recent years. Wilson won the AAU Junior Olympics 400m registering a time of 47.77 seconds in the finals.

Moreover, he also produced a scintillating performance in the recently concluded New Balance Indoor Track and Field tournament. However, the 16-year-old has some big aims and aspirations for his future.

In an interview with Citius Meg, Quincy Wilson opened up about his plans for his fitness in the upcoming months before the Olympics. He said:

"The main goal is [the] June, July, August [timeframe] at the Olympics, so I want to be able to get myself ready and stay healthy."

The US Olympics trials are scheduled in a couple of months in June and will be a gateway for the 16-year-old to the US Olympics team. However, Quincy Wilson will face some tough competition from numerous other prominent athletes across the USA.