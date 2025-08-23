Tia Jones flaunts new hairstyle in stunning snaps weeks after her challenging moment at Prefontaine Classic

American track athlete Tia Jones recently shared glimpses of her new hairstyle amid her time off from the track. Jones suffered an injury to her Achilles tendon during her 100m hurdles race at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic in early July.

Courtesy to the injury, Jones couldn't finish the race and also had to take a halt from her track season. This also forced her to miss several major events, such as the US Track and Field Championships, a qualifying event for the World Championships, scheduled later this year, and eventually conclude her 2025 season.

Just a month after this injury, Jones shared a video featuring her new hairstyle on her Instagram stories amid her recovery period. She further remarked in the caption, tagging her hairstylist:

"Don't we just love a good house call @lacedbyt_"

Jones' Instagram story feat her new hairstyle (Image via: @tia.ajones on IG)

Glimpse of Jones' Instagram story (Image via: @tia.ajones on IG)

Notably, Tia Jones racked up some impressive performances in the 2025 season before she was forced to conclude her season early. She clinched a 100m hurdles victory at the Adidas Atlanta City Games, the Jamaican leg of Grand Slam Track. Her other impressive outings came at the Miami and Philadelphia legs of Grand Slam Track, where she secured second-place finishes in both events.

Tia Jones shares the importance of spirituality in her track career

Tia Jones (extreme left) (Image via: Getty)

Tia Jones made her feelings known about the importance of spirituality in her track career, which helps her stay away from the distractions outside the track. This came during her campaign at the ADIDAS Atlanta City Games a few months ago.

Speaking in an interview, Jones shared that reading the Bible and staying humble and grounded have helped her a lot to avoid distractions. She said (via Citius Mag, 3:21 onwards):

"My Bible, I'd like to say, I just read a lot. I stay grounded and I stay at home, I go to practice, come home, do my regimes, you know. I just stay head down, dial down, and that's how I keep my success."

Further speaking about the importance of spirituality while explaining her daily life, Jones said:

"I'd like to wake up in the morning and thank God for my day and read my Bible. I'll eat breakfast, and for the most part, I just do whatever makes me happy and make sure I listen to my coaching."

During the interview, Tia Jones also spoke about the Grand Slam Track, stating that it has helped the sport get attention and bring more viewership.

