Tia Jones makes feelings known on clocking 3rd-fastest 100m hurdles time ever at Grand Slam Track

American track star Tia Jones made history by clocking the 3rd fastest time ever in the Women's 100m hurdles at The Grand Slam Track in Miami. Jones ran a time of 12.19 seconds, putting her just behind Masai Russel, who ran a time of 12.17 seconds at the same meet. Ahead of her is the world record holder Tobi Asuman who ran a time of 12.12 seconds in 2022.

Tia Jones specializes in the hurdling and sprinting events, more so the 100m hurdles. Born in 2000, Jones has racked up numerous accolades in her career, including multiple U20 World Championships. She is also a National Indoor Champion, a Pan American U20 Champion, and a U20 World bronze medalist.

Jones ran an impressive time of 12.19 seconds in the Women's 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track Miami meet. She also posted a time of 11.50 in the Women's 100m event on Day 2. The track star took to Instagram to share her reaction to her historic time in the 100m hurdles, writing:

"3RD FASTEST TIME EVER IN HISTORY‼️12.19. My God is so Amazing ! ~ Thank you @grandslamtrack for this amazing opportunity. You guys are giving us the platform and opportunity of a lifetime and it’s only up from here 💗 ~ Miami doesn’t owe me anything. Officially in the record books and a 100m PR.. stepping out of my comfort zone. Can’t wait for the next ✌🏾@adidasrunning #adidas"

Jones also competed at the Kingston Grand Slam Track recently, where she won the women's 100m hurdles, finishing ahead of Danielle Williams and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn with a time of 12.63 seconds.

Tia Jones on being one of the few athletes to go pro directly after high school

Tia Jones at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships - Source: Getty

American track star Tia Jones has revealed what it was like to turn pro directly after finishing high school. Jones opted out of competing in college and instead chose to become a professional track and field athlete.

In an interview with Citius Magazine, Jones was asked if she truly feels like a pro athlete now, and replied by saying: (1:23 onwards)

"I do feel like I'm truly a professional athlete. When I first went pro, my dad was my coach, he was my coach my whole life, so me not going to college or being at a professional program I felt like did not open up certain doors for me, but now that I'm with my coach I am now, I feel like I'm able to execute a little more and show everyone what the real Tia Jones can do."

Tia Jones had been coached by her father, Tyronne Jones, a SWAC player of the year at Grambling and Arena Football League wide receiver, since the age of 8.

