Top competitors of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at USATF Outdoor Championships 2025 ft. Alexis Homes, Aaliyah Butler

With the USATF Outdoor Championships 2025 set to begin shortly, 400m hurdles Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is gearing up to face the challenges of the 400m flat. Even though Mclaughlin-Levrone has clocked some impressive times over the distance, she hasn't tested her prowess in an important event such as the US Outdoor Nationals.
She is the 4th fastest American female 400m runner in 2025 and boasts a season-best run time of 49.43 seconds. However, there will be challengers waiting for her at Hayward Field on August 1 who specialize in this distance.
On that note, let's know some of the few athletes who will be the major competitors of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the US Track and Field Championships 2025.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's top competitors at the US Track and Field Championships 2025
#4. Alexis Holmes
Holmes, McLaughlin-Levrone's teammate at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will pose a serious threat to her at the US Nationals. Holmes is a seasoned 400m racer and has clinched several podium finishes at the World Indoors across her career. She also boasts an impressive personal best run time of 49.77 seconds, which, however, is on the greater side compared to McLaughlin-Levrone's personal best.
Holmes' form in the 400m event has been quite inconsistent too in recent times, as she hasn't been able to win a single 400m outdoor race so far in the 2025 season.
#3. Aaliyah Butler
Butler, 21, has been one of the most consistent 400m performers in the 2025 season. The Florida native's pursuits in the season include an NCAA 400m indoor and outdoor title. In her most recent senior race at the Monaco Diamond League, Butler clinched the podium, finishing second in 49.09 seconds. This run time is also the fastest clocked run time by an American woman this season.
#2. Isabella Whittaker
Whittaker, with a run time of 49.24 seconds, is the third fastest 400m American female runner this season. The 23-year-old has registered some impressive performances throughout the season, including her Grand Slam Track races, where she finished third in the 400m event at Philadelphia. Whittaker also competed against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Prefontaine Classic, where the latter defeated her.
#1. Lynna Irby-Jackson
Irby-Jackson, a two-time Olympic medalist, will be one of the most experienced runners competing at Hayward Field during the US Nationals. Her form has also been quite good in recent times, having clinched victories in 400m at events such as the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston. With her experience of competing in major events, Irby-Jackson can definitely be a serious threat to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.