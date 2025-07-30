Top competitors of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at USATF Outdoor Championships 2025 ft. Alexis Homes, Aaliyah Butler

With the USATF Outdoor Championships 2025 set to begin shortly, 400m hurdles Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is gearing up to face the challenges of the 400m flat. Even though Mclaughlin-Levrone has clocked some impressive times over the distance, she hasn't tested her prowess in an important event such as the US Outdoor Nationals.

Ad

She is the 4th fastest American female 400m runner in 2025 and boasts a season-best run time of 49.43 seconds. However, there will be challengers waiting for her at Hayward Field on August 1 who specialize in this distance.

On that note, let's know some of the few athletes who will be the major competitors of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the US Track and Field Championships 2025.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's top competitors at the US Track and Field Championships 2025

#4. Alexis Holmes

Ad

Trending

Holmes, McLaughlin-Levrone's teammate at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will pose a serious threat to her at the US Nationals. Holmes is a seasoned 400m racer and has clinched several podium finishes at the World Indoors across her career. She also boasts an impressive personal best run time of 49.77 seconds, which, however, is on the greater side compared to McLaughlin-Levrone's personal best.

Holmes' form in the 400m event has been quite inconsistent too in recent times, as she hasn't been able to win a single 400m outdoor race so far in the 2025 season.

Ad

#3. Aaliyah Butler

Butler, 21, has been one of the most consistent 400m performers in the 2025 season. The Florida native's pursuits in the season include an NCAA 400m indoor and outdoor title. In her most recent senior race at the Monaco Diamond League, Butler clinched the podium, finishing second in 49.09 seconds. This run time is also the fastest clocked run time by an American woman this season.

#2. Isabella Whittaker

Whittaker, with a run time of 49.24 seconds, is the third fastest 400m American female runner this season. The 23-year-old has registered some impressive performances throughout the season, including her Grand Slam Track races, where she finished third in the 400m event at Philadelphia. Whittaker also competed against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Prefontaine Classic, where the latter defeated her.

Ad

#1. Lynna Irby-Jackson

Irby-Jackson, a two-time Olympic medalist, will be one of the most experienced runners competing at Hayward Field during the US Nationals. Her form has also been quite good in recent times, having clinched victories in 400m at events such as the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston. With her experience of competing in major events, Irby-Jackson can definitely be a serious threat to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More