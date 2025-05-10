Trinity Rodman gets emotional to Olympic gold medal winning moment from Paris 2024

Trinity Rodman reacted to a throwback picture, encompassing the US women's soccer team's Olympic gold-winning moment, she celebrated with fellow players, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson. Rodman won the gold in her debut Games edition in Paris.

Trinity Rodman, who became the youngest draftee in NWSL history after the Washington Spirit added her to the 2021 roster, had a stellar rookie season in the league. She was named NWSL Best XI and NWSL Rookie of the Year after posting six goals and five assists in 22 games, becoming the second-leading scorer in the regular season.

In 2024, Rodman was the joint-leading scorer, having recorded six assists and eight goals in 23 games with the Spirit. She also made waves at the international level, representing the USWNT at the Paris Games. The 22-year-old scored two goals in the group stage and another in the quarter-finals against Japan, helping the US team to the semi-finals.

Rodman and her teammates squared off against Brazil in the finals and scored one goal to take the champion's trophy home. In a recent Instagram story, the soccer forward posted a picture of the on-field heartfelt moment she shared with Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson after the team's victory.

She reacted to the throwback photo with teary-eyed emojis.

Trinity Rodman' emotional reaction; Instagram - @trinity_rodman

Swanson, who plays as a forward with the Chicago Stars FC in the NWSL, scored the gold-winning goal in the Olympic finals.

Trinity Rodman once expressed her plans of playing in overseas leagues

Rodman at the Racing Louisville v Washington Spirit - (Source: Getty)

After her rookie season with the Spirit, Trinity Rodman extended her contract, worth $1.1 million, till 2025 and became the highest-paid player in NWSL history. The following year, she played 18 games and recorded four goals and two assists. In 2023, Rodman played 19 games but missed a spot in the playoffs. However, the following season was a successful one for Dennis Rodman's daughter.

In an interview in March 2025, the 22-year-old revealed her desire to play in the overseas leagues.

""I've always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career. I think I would kick myself if I retired and hadn't done that. So it's just a matter of when I think. But yeah, just focused on this year and we'll see what happens when the time is right."

Rodman dated Chris Kuzemka before getting into a relationship with US tennis player Ben Shelton. Their relationship came to the fore when they dropped a hint in their TikTok videos with the same audio.

