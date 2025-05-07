Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman swoons over boyfriend Ben Shelton while cherishing moments from successful Madrid tour

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, is in a happy relationship. Since going public with her relationship with American tennis star Ben Shelton in March, the couple has been giving relationship goals on social media.

Trinity is currently out with an injury, but that is not stopping her from being active on social media. On Tuesday, Shelton posted a series of pictures from the Madrid Open, including one with Trinity.

However, it was one particular picture that Trinity Rodman chose to drop her reaction to. She reposted a picture of Shelton's bare, jacked-up back with a perfect sea view in front of him, with a fitting choice of emojis.

"Best view I've ever seen 🤤😮‍💨😍," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@trinity_rodman]

On March 27, Trinity opened up about her relationship with the tennis star on ESPN. When asked about how she felt about the "amazing" response from fans, blushing Trinity said that she was very happy.

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," she said.

Trinity Rodman drops wholesome reactions to boyfriend Ben Shelton's 'refresh' post

Ben Shelton has been regularly posting pictures with Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman. The World No. 12 hasn't shied away from sharing his romantic life with the world while keeping his career in focus.

On Tuesday, Shelton posted another series of pictures on her Instagram handle. Among snaps of him working on his craft, he also shared a loved-up snap with his girlfriend.

Showering love on her boyfriend, Trinity dropped a series of reactions in the comment section.

"My forever obsession," Trinity commented.

"Ur everything 🤭❤️," she wrote in another comment.

"My man my man my mannnnnnn😋," she commented again.

Comments by Trinity Rodman

While the year started great with Trinity Rodman, she had a big professional setback last month. The soccer star was ruled out indefinitely with her lingering back issue. Rodman has been dealing with back issues for several years now.

According to ESPN, she has previously said that she continues to deal with back issues because of how it is structured. She also said that she didn't think that she would ever be "100 percent" because of her back issue.

