Trinity Rodman poses in 'DIY' outfit featuring red jacket and denim

Trinity Rodman shared a picture of her in 'DIY' outfit amid the ongoing Champions Cup. The soccer player donned a red jacket and black denim.Rodman's last appearance on the field was on September 28 for her team Washington Spirit's match against Houston Dash at Audi Field. Spirit delivered a dominant performance in this match, registering a 4-0 win against their opponent, and are now gearing up for their upcoming match on October 2 against Gotham FC at the same venue.Amid the preparations for the match, Rodman recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing a DIY outfit. She posed in Audi Field, donning a red-colored jacket with black-colored denim jeans, which were customized by pins and several other danglers. The post's caption read:&quot;DIY😘&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post also garnered a sweet comment from her boyfriend and pro tennis player, Ben Shelton.&quot;🥰&quot;Ben Shelton's comment on InstagramRodman and Shelton are usually seen cheering for each other in their respective sports. Recently, the latter attended Rodman's team's game against Seattle Reign, and the soccer player also attended various tennis tournaments, cheering him from the stands.Trinity Rodman got real about struggles with her vulnerability amid the ongoing Champions CupShortly after her match against Angel City FC, Trinity Rodman sat for a conversation with Interview Magazine, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of various aspects of her life. She opened up about her favorite place, her vibe, her cheat snack, and more.Along with this, she also made her feelings known about vulnerability, revealing that it is tough for her to get vulnerable in front of people.“It’s hard to be vulnerable with people in general, and then trying to find the balance between expressing vulnerability and openness with the public—it’s hard sometimes,&quot; said Trinity Rodman.In the same interview, she was also questioned about various other things, including her hobbies, her soft spot, whether she wants to be famous or not, and many more. Opening up about her hobbies outside of soccer, she said:“Fashion, for sure. I want to be a designer at some point in my life,&quot; said Rodman.Along with this, when asked about if she ever gets bored, she replied,“Constantly. That’s why I change my hair and nails every day.”Trinity Rodman recently opened up about the lack of communication with her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, while being miles apart.