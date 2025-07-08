Trinity Rodman reacts as boyfriend Ben Shelton becomes youngest American since Andy Roddick to reach Wimbledon Quater Finals

Trinity Rodman reacted to her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, becoming the first American since Andy Roddick to reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Shelton outpaced Italian Lorenzo Sonego in three sets to achieve the historical feat.

Trinity Rodman, who has been dealing with persistent back issues since being carried off in a wheelchair from a game against the Kansas City Current, has become a fixture at tennis tournaments, supporting her boyfriend on the road. The latter has had a strong Wimbledon run so far, defeating Alex Bolt, Rinky Hijikata, Marton Fucsovics, and Lorenzo Sonego to reach the quarterfinals.

As he gears up to go head-on with Jannik Sinner, his recent win made him the first American to reach that stage since Andy Roddick in 2004. Trinity Rodman, elated with her boyfriend's history-making feat, shared a story on her Instagram handle, captioning:

"Yes yes yes!!!!!!"

Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton's QF qualification; Instagram - @trinity_rodman

Shelton and Rodman have been together since the beginning of this year. They often post each other's pictures on social media and recently turned heads with their cozy pictures as they enjoyed their time in London. One of the soccer icon's Instagram pictures featured the couple sharing a moment in an outdoor seating area.

"Watching you with googly eyes," she captioned.

Rodman was the youngest NWSL draftee when the Washington Spirit picked her in the 2021 NWSL Draft.

Trinity Rodman snapped back at ESPN's commentary after Ben Shelton's Wimbledon Round of 16 win

Rodman at the Racing Louisville v Washington Spirit - (Source: Getty)

Trinity Rodman has been an unwavering support to her boyfriend alongside the latter's family at Wimbledon. She watched her partner clinch the win against Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16, but was displeased with ESPN's commentary, as her name was misspelled as 'Tiffany' several times. Moreover, her father, Dennis Rodman's reference, was also brought up during the match.

Trinity Rodman, who doesn't have good terms with her former ace basketball player father, snapped back on her Instagram, writing:

"For those who don't know...my name is Trinity not Tiffany. Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad, my dad's not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't want him talked about during him. It's his and his loved one's moment. Thank you."

Rodman was in attendance at Adidas' F50 Sparkfusion cleats launch event, where several youngsters dropped by to take inspiration from the Olympic gold medalist. The 23-year-old signed the cleats and shared frames with the girls.

Trinity Rodman scored two goals in the group stage and one in the extra time in the first knockout game to help the US to the Paris Olympic finals. The USWNT squad won the gold medal after defeating Brazil.

