  • "I don't want my father talked about"- Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman issues blunt response after Wimbledon commentary controversy

"I don't want my father talked about"- Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman issues blunt response after Wimbledon commentary controversy

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 07, 2025 20:07 GMT
In Pictures: Ben Shelton and his girlfriend Trinity Rodman (Image via: Both Getty)
American tennis player Ben Shelton's soccer girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, shared his response on the commentary controversy during the former's RO16 clash against Lorenzo Sonego. Shelton was the eventual winner of this clash in 4 sets.

However, Shelton's first qualification to the Wimbledon quarters wasn't the only talking point from this match. Another major point of discussion was ESPN's commentary during this match that repeatedly misspelled Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity, as Tiffany.

Additionally, the commentators also brought up Rodman's father's name, Dennis Rodman, a 5-time NBA champion, during their commentary stints. Rodman reacted to this controversy moments after the conclusion of Shelton's match and bluntly stated that her name is "Trinity".

The Washington Spirit forward also mentioned that Shelton's success in the match should be solely about him and his family, and she also doesn't want his father to be a part of the conversation, with whom she has a strained relationship. She wrote (via her Instagram stories):

"For those who don't know...my name is Trinity not Tiffany"
"Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad, my dad's not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't want him talked about during him. It's his and his loved one's moment. Thank you."
Screenshot of Shelton&#039;s girlfriend, Rodman&#039;s Instagram story (Image via: @trinity_rodman)
Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, who plays for the Washington Spirit are currently 4th in the table with 7 wins in their 13 matches.

Ben Shelton shared an adorable shoutout for his parents and girlfriend Trinity Rodman, after the 3rd round Wimbledon victory

Ben Shelton (Image via: Getty)
Ben Shelton shared a heartfelt message for his parents and girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, after winning the 3rd round clash against Marton Fucsovics. Shelton won the match in three consecutive sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). 6-2.

In a post-match interview after the match, Shelton thanked her parents and Rodman for being there beside him. He further had a special mention for her sister and called her a lucky charm. He said (via ESPN):

"It's not just me here, I have a great team, my parents are here, also my sister is here, she has been here for every match I played in this tournament so far. She has been the lucky charm."
Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has been a constant support for him during the Wimbledon Championships, and they have also been sharing their adorable moments on social media.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
