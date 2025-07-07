How Ben Shelton is reaping the rewards of staying together with girlfriend Trinity Rodman, sister Emma & family in the same house at Wimbledon

Ben Shelton is having a strong run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, having made it to the fourth round. Speaking about his experience, he shared how staying in the same house with his family and girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has played a big role in keeping him relaxed throughout the tournament.

Rodman often accompanies Shelton on tour, attending various tennis tournaments and sharing a close bond with his family. This time was no different, as she joined his support squad at Wimbledon alongside his sister Emma, father Bryan, and mother Lisa.

The World No. 10 revealed during his press conference after defeating Marton Fucsovics in the third round at SW19 that he’s been staying in the same house in London with his family and girlfriend, which has made a real difference. He said:

“It’s huge. Not just being on the court, but also we’re staying in a house. So to have friends and family, people to hang out with, and people my age is nice. We’ve really enjoyed it.”

“Obviously, really close with my sister, and so all of us have kind of been having fun this week, enjoying the off days and the match days the same. So it’s been great. It’s important to me,” he added.

The American continued:

“The tennis season’s long, so the times when you can get people together to come, travel with you, or be at a tournament, especially if it’s a big tournament, it’s a lot of fun. And I know that me and my whole family, everybody enjoys it.”

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman is a professional soccer player who plays as a forward for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League and represents the United States national team. She’s also known for being the daughter of former NBA star and LA Lakers legend, Dennis Rodman.

It’s not exactly known when Shelton and Rodman started dating, but the couple went public with their relationship in March 2025.

Ben Shelton says sister Emma is his "lucky charm" at Wimbledon

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton kicked off his 2025 Wimbledon run with a confident win over Alex Bolt, then powered past Rinky Hijikata and Marton Fucsovics to reach the fourth round. After his third-round victory, he gave a sweet shoutout to his sister Emma, calling her his "lucky charm."

The American revealed that Emma, who works at Morgan Stanley, had taken time off to be there with him. Joking with the crowd, he asked if anyone had connections to help extend her leave to keep the wins going.

"I've been playing well this week. It's not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend's here. Also, my sister's here. She's been here for every match that I've played this tournament so far. She's been the lucky charm," he said during his on-court interview.

"If any of you all have some (connections) and get her a couple extra days off so she can (stay and) we can keep this rolling," he added.

Interestingly enough, Emma did end up getting her leave extended. So, she’ll be right back in Ben Shelton's box, cheering even louder when he takes on Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round on Monday, July 7.

