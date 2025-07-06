Hours after being booed for her job, Ben Shelton's sister Emma gets happy reprieve to continue being American's "lucky charm" at Wimbledon

Ben Shelton gave a heartwarming shoutout to his sister Emma after advancing to the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The 22-year-old also made an amusing plea as he expressed dismay about Emma's impending departure, which prompted boos from the crowd.

Having yet to lose a set during his campaign, Shelton continued his stellar run at the grasscourt Major by claiming a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 win over Marton Fucsovics in their third-round battle. Following his triumph, the American credited his strong support system, including his parents, his sister, and girlfriend Trinity Rodman.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Ben Shelton called his sister Emma his "lucky charm" at Wimbledon, sharing how she had been by his side for all of his matches. However, the American revealed the unfortunate news that she would miss the remainder of his campaign because she had to return home to her job at Morgan Stanley.

"I had a lot of fun. I’ve been playing well this week but it’s not just me. I have a great team. My parents are here, my girlfriend is here, also my sister’s here. She’s been here for every match I’ve played at this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm. But she has work back in the US starting on Monday," Ben Shelton said.

After humorously chastising the crowd for booing the disappointing news, Shelton appealed to anyone with connections to Morgan Stanley to help secure his sister a bit more time off.

Hey, hey, come on now. She works for Morgan Stanley, so if of any of you all have some connects and can get her a couple of extra days off so we can keep this rolling, that’d be great," he added.

The World No. 10's public plea did the trick, as mere hours later he shared a clip of Emma jumping with joy after getting the week off to continue to cheer him on at the grasscourt Major.

Ben Shelton and his sister often share glimpses into their loving sibling bond on social media, with Emma frequently showing support for her brother's tennis success and the World No. 10 penning an endearing birthday message for the "best sister in the world."

Ben Shelton will enjoy his sister Emma's support in Wimbledon 4R clash against Lorenzo Sonego

Ben Shelton - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton will be glad to enjoy his sister Emma's support for his fourth-round clash against Lorenzo Sonego at Wimbledon. The American enjoys a 3-1 lead in his head-to-head record against Sonego, having defeated the Italian at both the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

In his post-match press conference, Shelton said that he was expecting a tough match against Sonego after their closely contested battles in Melbourne and Paris. However, the World No. 10 asserted that he felt comfortable with the high level of tennis he was displaying at SW19.

"He’s a great player. I played him tight in Australia this year; I played him tight in Roland-Garros – it’s only fitting that we play here in Wimbledon. It’ll be a tough one. He’s playing great and the grass is a good surface for him. Big serve, big forehand, high energy," Ben Shelton said.

"It’ll be difficult but I like my chances right now and the way that I’m playing. The way that the crowd is helping with the energy, we’re going to keep this thing rolling," he added.

If Ben Shelton triumphs over Lorenzo Sonego, he will face a difficult challenge against the winner of the match between top seed Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.

