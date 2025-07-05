“Why am I cheesing?" - Ben Shelton blushes over his & girlfriend Trinity Rodman's romantic date amid Wimbledon duties

Ben Shelton shared a cute reaction to his girlfriend and soccer player, Trinity Rodman's post of their romantic date on Instagram. The tennis star is currently competing at Wimbledon, which started on July 30 and will conclude on July 13, 2025.

Shelton and Rodman started dating in March 2025. The couple has recently been in the spotlight, as Rodman has been cheering for Shelton from the stands at the Wimbledon Championships.

The second round saw Ben Shelton go up against Rinky Hijikata, with Trinity Rodman cheering on from the stands as her partner claimed the win in straight sets. Shortly after this, she uploaded a picture from their romantic date on Instagram, where the duo could be seen gazing at each other. The post's caption read:

"Watching you with googly eyes😍🤪❤️"

This post garnered a sweet reaction from Shelton, who penned a comment that read:

"Why am I cheesin so big," commented Ben Shelton.

Shelton’s comment on Instagram

Next up for Shelton at the Wimbledon Championships is a third round clash against Marton Fucsovics.

Ben Shelton made his feelings known about going public about his relationship with Trinity Rodman

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have been the talk of the town ever since they did the same TikTok trend and made their relationship public in March 2025. The relationship announcement garnered a lot of fan reactions on social media, and this wasn't what the American was expecting.

He opened up about making his relationship public in an interview with The New York Post, where he revealed that he was not aware that details about his dating life would capture so much attention.

However, he stated that he was happy with their decision of announcing their status in public and called it normal, saying:

"It’s been great, obviously. I guess I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it did. That’s not why I did it. I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing. I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up, and I realized, ‘wow, people care about my life that much.’ But yeah, [we’re] happy for sure."

During the Munich Open in April 2025, Trinity Rodman was seen cheering for Ben Shelton from the player's box, where she sat next to his father and coach, Bryan Shelton.

