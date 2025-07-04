PICTURES: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman steals the show at American's controversy-filled Wimbledon 2R encounter

Ben Shelton's girlfriend and USWNT player Trinity Rodman cheered on from the sidelines during his second round match against Rinky Hijikata at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Shelton faced Hijikata on July 3rd, and the match was controversially suspended due to darkness with the American being just one game away from victory.

The match resumed the next day, with Shelton defeating Hijikata in around a minute's time.

Shelton received plenty of support during the match, with his girlfriend Rodman also cheering on from the sidelines on July 3. She sported a stylish white and blue polo top.

Trinity Rodman and Bryan Shelton (L) at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

She was seen alongside Shelton's coach and father, Bryan Shelton in the player's box. When play resumed the next day, Rodman attended wearing a black jacket and denim pants.

Trinity Rodman at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton publicly announced that they were dating earlier this year, with the couple 'hard launching' their relationship on social media. Shelton is scheduled to face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the third round at Wimbledon.

Shelton's breakthrough in the sport came two years ago, when he became the youngest American male tennis player to reach the semifinals of the U.S Open. He also won the 2023 Japan Open, earning his first ever ATP Tour title. He is currently ranked as the World No. 10 and managed to reach the final of the 2025 Bavarian Open, quickly emerging as one of the brightest tennis prospects in the United States.

Ben Shelton reacts after coming back to advance to third round of Wimbledon

Ben Shelton at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton reacted to resuming play against Rinky Hijikata in the second-round of Wimbledon after their match had to be suspended due to darkness. In a post-match interview, Shelton thanked the crowd for coming back to watch him play again and said (0:18 onwards):

"I thought it was a great match, a clean match. I thought Rinky played really well. My shot making was really high last night. It helped me a lot. The crowd was in it. I'm not sure how many of you guys were in the crowd last night, but thanks everybody for staying late and then coming back. For me, very different playing over two days, coming out for whatever that was, 55 seconds today. I was hoping to maybe hit a few ground strokes today, but might have to go to the practice courts. Overall I couldn't be more happy being in the third round of Wimbledon."

Ben Shelton was visibly upset after the match got suspended. He was leading Hijikata 6-2, 7-5, 5-4 and was about to serve, only one game away from winning the match.

