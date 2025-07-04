Ben Shelton finishes suspended Wimbledon 2R match in 70 seconds on Day 5, draws wild reactions from tennis world after controversial decision

Ben Shelton had to return to the court at Wimbledon on Day 5 to finish his second-round match against Rinky Hijikata but the American barely needed 70 seconds to secure victory and passage to the next round. The unusual incident happened after the match was suspended late on Day 4 due to the curfew in action at SW19.

When Wimbledon curfew forced Shelton and Hijikata to stop on Thursday, the former was leading 6-2, 7-5, 5-4 and ready to serve for the match. It came as no surprise, therefore, that the 10th seed was furious when the chair umpire announced stoppage of play.

Despite protesting to the tournament officials, Shelton could not have his way, and had to contend with closing out the match on Friday. It turns out the American needed just a minute and 10 seconds, as he served out the match with three aces to seal Hijikata's fate.

The tennis world, which was already fuming after the decision to stop play with the match so close to being over, had a field day on Friday as well. Calling out Wimbledon for the "stupid" and "incomprehensible" decision, fans wondered why officials could not have waited for a minute on Thursday in the first place.

"This was so, so, so stupid by Wimbledon- they either suspend it 30 minutes earlier in the set when both players asked because of light or let him serve for the match," one fan said.

"Ridiculous, incomprehensible decision last night. Congrats @BenShelton for staying the course. Next stop round 3!" another fan said.

"By my stopwatch, Ben Shelton needed 71 seconds to finish off Rinky Hijikata, winning the final game at love. Sure we couldn't have done that last night?" journalist Jon Wertheim wondered.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Ben Shelton pissed as hell taking 1 minute to win the game today lmaooo. Shout out to Rinky for being a good sport and smiling," one fan wrote.

What next for Ben Shelton at Wimbledon 2025?

Speaking at his on-court interview after beating Rinky Hijikata, Ben Shelton shared his thoughts on Wimbledon's decision to suspend the match, saying:

“At that point, we knew we were playing in conditions that weren’t ideal for tennis. So for me it was like what’s one more game at that point? I understand the tournament’s gotta make whatever decision they’re gonna make and the players have to live with that. I lived with it. I came out today and did what I do.”

Following his win over Hijikata, Shelton will next take on Marton Fucsovics in the third round. The Hungarian also had to return to court to close out his second-round encounter against Gael Monfils, winning 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

