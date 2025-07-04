Ben Shelton was visibly furious after his second-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships was suspended at a crucial moment of the encounter. The American was quick to make his frustrations known with the decision by arguing with the umpire and a tournament official.

On July 3, Shelton battled it out against Rinky Hijikata for a place in the third round of the grasscourt Major. The American was on the verge of sealing his win, as he prepared to serve at 6-2, 7-5, 5-4, when play was suspended a 9:30 pm local time due to fading light. In an unfortunate turn of events, Shelton had failed to capitalize on three match points on Hijikata's serve in the last game before play was halted on No. 2 Court.

As the crowd booed after the chair umpire announced that the match would be suspended, Ben Shelton furiously approached the umpire before a tournament official stepped in to steer him away. The 10th seed continued to air his grievances as he packed his bags and left the court. Shelton and Hijikata will return to the court on Friday, July 4, to complete their match.

In addition to being denied the opportunity to serve for the win, Shelton's anger was likely also sparked by the fact that he and Rinky Hijikata were asked to continue playing when they initially discussed the prospect of suspending the match at the beginning of the third set.

Ben Shelton is also not alone in facing such an issue at Wimbledon this year, since his fellow American Taylor Fritz had a similar reaction when his first-round match was halted despite his desire to continue.

Ben Shelton's 3R opponent faces similar fate at Wimbledon

If Ben Shelton closes out his win over Rinky Hijikata, he will take on the winner of the match between Gael Monfils and Marton Fucsovics in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Like Shelton, Monfils and Fucsovics had to halt their thrilling encounter after the Hungarian won the fourth set and forced a decider.

If the American triumphs in the third round, he will take on Lorenzo Sonego or Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16. The World No. 10 has never advanced past the fourth round of the grasscourt Major and will look to make the breakthrough in this year's campaign.

Shelton could come up against top seed Jannik Sinner or Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals, followed by a potential semifinal clash with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

