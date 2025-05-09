Trinity Rodman reacts as USNWT teammate Mallory Swanson announces pregnancy

Trinity Rodman expressed joy after her UWNT teammates, Mallory Swanson, dropped the news of her pregnancy. The latter and her husband, Dansby Swanson, have been married since 2022.

Ad

Trinity Rodman, who is currently sidelined from NWSL due to a health setback, often extends support and love to fellow players on social media. As Mallory and Dansby's news started taking rounds on the internet, the Washington Spirit forward jumped into the comment section to express excitement about the newest member's arrival.

"Another blessing coming into the world"

Rodman shows love to Swanson and family; Instagram - @malpugh

The original post by Swanson featured the athletic couple in an all-white maternity shoot. Dansby, who plays as a shortstop with the Chicago Cubs, held the sonogram in one hand and posed alongside his wife.

Ad

Trending

"Our greatest blessing," the mother-to-be penned.

Swanson and Trinity Rodman shared the soccer field at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The latter helped her team soar past rivals with two goals in the group stage and one in the extra time in the quarterfinals. In the gold-medal match, only one score from Swanson earned the USWNT the pole position, beating Brazil 1-0.

Rodman made her comeback to the National team earlier in April in a couple of friendlies against Brazil. Her 47th cap helped her team win 2-0 at SoFi Stadium. Despite suffering from back issues, she contributed to the Washington Spirit's victory over Racing Louisville 2-0.

Ad

Trinity Rodman made her feelings known on returning to the team after a long hiatus

Rodman looks on at the Racing Louisville v Washington Spirit - (Source: Getty)

Trinity Rodman missed the US team's January camp and even the SheBelieves Cup to address her health issues. However, the 22-year-old did it big in the friendly match against Brazil, proving her worth as the rising star of the National team.

Ad

Following her performance, she discussed the match and how she missed action during her downtime.

"That was the perfect ball to the perfect finish, so I'm really happy about it. I'm very happy to be back -- back with a newer team but still same environment, same vibe, energy. I think I missed it a lot. It was just kind of me being back into it, bringing my level of competitiveness, energy, but also trying to relearn a couple new things while remembering the foundation of this team." (via ESPN)

Rodman started dating tennis icon Ben Shelton in 2025. She attended the BMW Open in Munich to support the latter in his semi-final clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More