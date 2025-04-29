"Made me smile cry and laugh": Trinity Rodman melts her mom as she lays bare raw feelings in wholesome birthday tribute

NBA legend Dennis Rodman’s daughter, Trinity Rodman, dedicated an emotional Instagram post to celebrate her mother, Michelle Moyer's 58th birthday. The soccer star shared six adorable photos and a heartfelt message for Moyer.

Ad

“Thank you for raising me the way you did and continue to do everyday. Wouldn’t change our life for the world. I also wouldn’t be here today doing what I’m doing if you weren’t the way you are. Love you forever mama. Here’s to so many more years of life and experiences together,” Rodman wrote, in part.

Ad

Trending

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post instantly went viral shortly after Rodman uploaded it on Monday, with over 56,000 likes as of this writing. Her mother joined many others in the comments section, acknowledging the well wishes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I love you so much. That made me smile cry and laugh. Can’t wait to see what more we get to do,” Moyer commented.

Credits: Instagram (@trinity_rodman)

Trinity Rodman has publicly expressed details about her strained relationship with her father, given that the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer has not been part of her life.

Ad

However, she seems to have a strong bond with her mother. Besides frequent social media posts, Moyer often supports her daughter during NWSL and USWNT soccer matches.

Trinity Rodman greets her brother on his birthday

A few days before Trinity Rodman shared a heartfelt social media post for her mother’s birthday, she celebrated her older brother’s 24th birthday. The soccer star greeted DJ Rodman through an Instagram story on Friday.

Ad

"Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world ❤️ wouldn't be who I am without you by my side bro forever and always my sidekick," Rodman captioned her IG story, consisting of a compilation of multiple videos.

Trinity Rodman previously used her platform to help promote her brother’s business. On Friday, she posted a flyer with additional details about DJ’s “personal 1 on 1 training” services.

Ad

DJ Rodman played for the Maine Celtics in the G League in 2024-25 and averaged 6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More