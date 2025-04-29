"Made me smile cry and laugh": Trinity Rodman melts her mom as she lays bare raw feelings in wholesome birthday tribute

NBA legend Dennis Rodman’s daughter, Trinity Rodman, dedicated an emotional Instagram post to celebrate her mother, Michelle Moyer's 58th birthday. The soccer star shared six adorable photos and a heartfelt message for Moyer.
“Thank you for raising me the way you did and continue to do everyday. Wouldn’t change our life for the world. I also wouldn’t be here today doing what I’m doing if you weren’t the way you are. Love you forever mama. Here’s to so many more years of life and experiences together,” Rodman wrote, in part.
The post instantly went viral shortly after Rodman uploaded it on Monday, with over 56,000 likes as of this writing. Her mother joined many others in the comments section, acknowledging the well wishes.
“I love you so much. That made me smile cry and laugh. Can’t wait to see what more we get to do,” Moyer commented.
Trinity Rodman has publicly expressed details about her strained relationship with her father, given that the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer has not been part of her life.
However, she seems to have a strong bond with her mother. Besides frequent social media posts, Moyer often supports her daughter during NWSL and USWNT soccer matches.
Trinity Rodman greets her brother on his birthday
A few days before Trinity Rodman shared a heartfelt social media post for her mother’s birthday, she celebrated her older brother’s 24th birthday. The soccer star greeted DJ Rodman through an Instagram story on Friday.
"Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world ❤️ wouldn't be who I am without you by my side bro forever and always my sidekick," Rodman captioned her IG story, consisting of a compilation of multiple videos.
Trinity Rodman previously used her platform to help promote her brother’s business. On Friday, she posted a flyer with additional details about DJ’s “personal 1 on 1 training” services.
DJ Rodman played for the Maine Celtics in the G League in 2024-25 and averaged 6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
