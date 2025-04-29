  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "Made me smile cry and laugh": Trinity Rodman melts her mom as she lays bare raw feelings in wholesome birthday tribute

"Made me smile cry and laugh": Trinity Rodman melts her mom as she lays bare raw feelings in wholesome birthday tribute

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:51 GMT
Trinity Rodman and Michelle Moyer. Credits: Instagram (@trinity_rodman)
Trinity Rodman and Michelle Moyer. Credits: Instagram (@trinity_rodman)

NBA legend Dennis Rodman’s daughter, Trinity Rodman, dedicated an emotional Instagram post to celebrate her mother, Michelle Moyer's 58th birthday. The soccer star shared six adorable photos and a heartfelt message for Moyer.

Ad
“Thank you for raising me the way you did and continue to do everyday. Wouldn’t change our life for the world. I also wouldn’t be here today doing what I’m doing if you weren’t the way you are. Love you forever mama. Here’s to so many more years of life and experiences together,” Rodman wrote, in part.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The post instantly went viral shortly after Rodman uploaded it on Monday, with over 56,000 likes as of this writing. Her mother joined many others in the comments section, acknowledging the well wishes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I love you so much. That made me smile cry and laugh. Can’t wait to see what more we get to do,” Moyer commented.
Credits: Instagram (@trinity_rodman)
Credits: Instagram (@trinity_rodman)

Trinity Rodman has publicly expressed details about her strained relationship with her father, given that the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer has not been part of her life.

Ad

However, she seems to have a strong bond with her mother. Besides frequent social media posts, Moyer often supports her daughter during NWSL and USWNT soccer matches.

Trinity Rodman greets her brother on his birthday

A few days before Trinity Rodman shared a heartfelt social media post for her mother’s birthday, she celebrated her older brother’s 24th birthday. The soccer star greeted DJ Rodman through an Instagram story on Friday.

Ad
"Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world ❤️ wouldn't be who I am without you by my side bro forever and always my sidekick," Rodman captioned her IG story, consisting of a compilation of multiple videos.

Trinity Rodman previously used her platform to help promote her brother’s business. On Friday, she posted a flyer with additional details about DJ’s “personal 1 on 1 training” services.

Ad

DJ Rodman played for the Maine Celtics in the G League in 2024-25 and averaged 6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications