Trinity Rodman rocks colourful streetwear-inspired jacket and denim pants, leaving Alyssa Thompson and others impressed

American soccer player Trinity Rodman took to social media to share a glimpse of her rocking a colourful streetwear-inspired jacket and denim pants following the Washington Spirit's draw against the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League). Rodman scored as she helped the Spirit secure a 1-1 draw, extending their unbeaten streak in the regular season to 12 matches.Trinity Rodman has had a successful 2025 season so far, scoring five goals and providing two assists. The Spirit currently sits in 2nd place on the table, trailing the Kansas City Current by 18 points as they sit on top of the table. Rodman will look to help her team secure the NWSL championship once again after her heroic performance in the 2021 final.In a post on Instagram, Rodman shared a picture of herself in a stylish outfit, leading to her USWNT teammate Alyssa Thompson and others sharing their appreciation. &quot;Throwing another fit ;)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrinity Rodman recently shared a message for her boyfriend and pro tennis player, Ben Shelton, on his birthday. The couple made their relationship public earlier this year.Trinity Rodman on the relationship she shares with her father, Dennis RodmanRodman poses with her gold medal at Paris 2024 - Source: GettyTrinity Rodman recently discussed her relationship with her father and former NBA star, Dennis Rodman. According to the New York Times, Rodman said:“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else. “Why have I been so nice about someone who’s so selfish? He’s almost made it worse because he has put us in the public light at a young age. … So the anger that I haven’t really been able to let out is difficult for me.&quot;Trinity was also asked about when Dennis had stated that he wished he was a better father during his induction ceremony to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, to which she said:&quot;Do I believe him? Yeah, I do believe that he wishes that he could fight his demons. I roll my eyes because you hear something so many times but he does nothing to change it. The most frustrating part about it is that I think with how successful he was and how rich he was, he was surrounded by a lot of toxic people who would take his money and take advantage of him. … We tried to be that foundation and to be the good people around him.&quot;Trinity Rodman is set to play next for the Washington Spirits against Monterrey on October 16th as they look to remain unbeaten in the league.