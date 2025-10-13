WATCH: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman dares him to propose to her on live camera; American responds with cryptic reaction

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, shared an affectionate and daring moment as she asked her boyfriend to propose to her on live camera. Shelton started dating the US national team's soccer star in March 2025. He was last seen in action at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, losing in the Round of 64 to David Goffin.Before the Shanghai Masters, Shelton competed impressively at the 2025 US Open. In men's singles, he advanced to the third round, and in mixed doubles with World No. 2 Taylor Townsend, he reached the quarterfinals. During his tournament journey, Trinity Rodman supported him along with his parents.The Washington Spirit player was also seen encouraging Shelton at the 2025 BMW Open and Wimbledon Championships, during which he reached the quarterfinal round.During Rodman's recent TikTok live, she lightheartedly requested that Shelton propose to her on live camera, and he gave a cryptic reply.&quot;Ben propose on live please,&quot; asked Rodman.Shelton replied:&quot;Don’t tempt me, Huh&quot;She added:&quot;What did you say?&quot;Ben Shelton has clinched three ATP Tour singles titles, including the 2025 Canadian Open men's singles title. At the Cincinnati Open, he reached the quarterfinal round, losing to World No. 3, Alexander Zverev.The 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist, Trinity Rodman, is one of the top-notch players of the Washington Spirit. She won the NWSL's championship, Best XI honors, and Rookie of the Year award in her first season.Ben Shelton received a playful jab from Trinity Rodman during his US Open press conferenceBen Shelton and Trinity Rodman at the Washington Spirit v Seattle Reign - Source: GettyDuring his press conference appearance after winning the second round against Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2025 US Open, Ben Shelton received an interview question from his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman.The soccer star asked a question, which had everyone laughing. She said, via ESPN:&quot;How did it feel not serving faster than 135 today? ... I just know you like to serve big and it wasn't breaking 140 today.&quot;Shelton asked:&quot;Why did you give her a question?&quot;While answering, he added:&quot;It was cold outside. So I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hidden spots and I didn't hit those spots, so maybe I should just serve bigger, but something I'll definitely work on next time.&quot;Shelton exited the US Open with a shoulder injury he suffered in the third-round match against Adrian Mannarino.