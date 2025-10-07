Dennis Rodman’s ex gives 4-word compliment as their son gives major nod to 5x NBA champ in stunning fashion 

Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife, Michelle Moyer, gave a sweet nod to their son, DJ Rodman’s, pregame outfit during the Charlotte Hornets’ trip to North Charleston.DJ gave a shoutout to his father by wearing a graphic T-shirt with the five-time NBA champion’s face on it. The team shared the look on Instagram, featuring its players’ pregame outfits as they made their way into the arena.Moyer uploaded a screenshot of the Hornets’ post on her Instagram story, highlighting her son’s tribute.“Fit Check My Boy 🫶🏻” Michelle wrote on Monday.Credits: Instagram (@michelle.rodman)However, Charlotte lost 135-114 to the OKC Thunder, with DJ spending the entire game on the bench. Hornets coach Charles Lee chose not to give him playing time, sticking to a short rotation.DJ will hope for a chance to step on the court during the team’s upcoming preseason game against the Thunder on Thursday at Paycom Center.Tennis star shares wholesome photos with Dennis Rodman’s daughter Dennis Rodman’s youngest child, Trinity Rodman, has been dating tennis sensation Ben Shelton. The couple went public with their relationship in March and have been supporting each other since. Trinity, who plays soccer for the NWSL's Washington Spirit, often attends Shelton's matches, while he shows up to cheer her on at her games.Shelton recently finished his Asian swing in the ATP calendar. Although he skipped the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo because of an injury, he traveled to China to compete in the Shanghai Masters. Still recovering from the injury he suffered during the US Open, Shelton lost in the first-round to David Goffin in straight sets.Despite the early exit, Shelton’s mood was not dampened. He shared an Instagram post on Monday that gave fans a glimpse into his life recently. It featured a collection of photos from the tour, along with several pictures of him and Trinity. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from sharing two children, Trinity and DJ, with Michelle Moyer, Dennis also has another child named Alexis, whom he shares with Annie Bakes.