Trinity Rodman rocks yellow-printed jacket and black shorts in latest 'fit' snaps

US soccer player Trinity Rodman recently shared glimpses of her fit check. This comes just a couple of days after her side, Washington Spirit's 2-1 victory against Houston Dash in its 2025 NWSL season opener.

Makenna Morris and Ashley Hatch scored the goals for the Spirit in the first-half. On the other hand, Maggie Graham scored the only goal for Houston Dash. Rodman started the game on the bench and came on in place of 17-year-old midfielder, Chloe Ricketts in the 67th minute of the match.

Following this, the 22-year-old shared glimpses of her recent outfit on her Instagram handle. In the post, Rodman could be seen in a yellow-printed varsity jacket along with a white top underneath and a black shorts, complementing it with white shoes. She stated further in the caption of her post:

"Another fit pic"

Trinity Rodman's side will next host KC Current at the Audi Field on March 23 (Sunday). The Washington Spirit had earlier played Orlando Pride in the Challenge Cup on Friday, winning via penalties after a goalless official half.

Trinity Rodman shared her perspective on the 2024 NWSL final defeat against Orlando Pride

Rodman during the second half of Washington Spirit- Houston Dash 2025 NWSL clash (Image via: Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman expressed her thoughts about losing the NWSL final last season to Orlando Pride. In an interview, Rodman said that she and her team couldn't find a player to completely rely on in terms of mentality.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she was not going through a good season last time around and eventually couldn't be that trusted player to be dependable during the contest. She said (via ESPN):

"I think in that last game, what we had struggled with was finding someone on the team to lean on in terms of being mentally locked in. And I 100 percent could have been that person, but I think the whole season I had been struggling with so much and I had been calm the whole game."

She added further:

"But I don't know that game ... it wasn't me to be that voice. And I think our team had bad communication and we should have had somebody step up to bring the energy."

Trinity Rodman's Washington Spirit lost the contest by a one-goal deficit. Zambian forward Barbra Banda netted the goal for Pride in 37th minute of the game.

