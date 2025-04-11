Trinity Rodman shares heartfelt moment with soccer fan with similar hairstyle as she returns after persistent health issues

Trinity Rodman shared a heartfelt moment with a young soccer fan, cheering on the player from the sidelines. Rodman recently returned to the field after sitting out for months due to a health setback.

Ad

Rodman, who plays as a forward for the US soccer team Washington Spirit, had an impressive 2024 season. She played 23 games and was the joint-leading scorer with eight goals and six assists. She also contributed three goals to the USWNT's gold-winning feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The team defeated Brazil 1-0 to win its fifth title at the Games.

In September 2024, Trinity Rodman withdrew from a match against the Kansas City Current due to back issues. Her injuries persisted, and she sat out most of the remaining season before returning to play with the US National team in a couple of friendlies against Brazil on April 5 and 8, 2025.

Ad

Trending

In a recent Instagram post, a fan met Rodman on the sidelines after her game and asked the 22-year-old to sign her t-shirt. The little girl, who also plays soccer, styled her hair like Trinity Rodman, and the duo posed for the camera with wide smiling faces.

"Plot twist: I met a superhero in cleats today. Name’s Trinity Rodman. @trinity_rodman. This wasn’t just a meet and greet… it was fuel for the dream. Still processing…" the fan girl's Instagram post caption read.

Ad

Ad

Rodman received the 'U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year' award in 2021, the year she was selected second in the NWSL Draft by Washington Spirit.

Trinity Rodman made her feelings known about her return to represent the US Women's National Soccer team after a hiatus

Rodman at the United States v Brazil - International Friendly - (Source: Getty)

Trinity Rodman's 2024 season was marred by injuries, but she was named in the NWSL Best XI besides being nominated for NWSL Most Valuable Player. Returning to the field this month and defeating Brazil 2-0, she expressed excitement about bringing her energy to the team and learning a couple of new things.

Ad

"I'm very happy to be back -- back with a newer team but still same environment, same vibe, energy. I think I missed it a lot. It was just kind of me being back into it, bringing my level of competitiveness, energy, but also trying to relearn a couple new things while remembering the foundation of this team," the 22-year-old told ESPN.

Rodman started dating tennis player Ben Shelton a year after her relationship with Trinity Benson came to light.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More