Ben Shelton delightedly reacts to girlfriend Trinity Rodman's clinical goal in USWNT's friendly win over Brazil

Ben Shelton expressed his delight after girlfriend Trinity Rodman showcased her finishing prowess in the USWNT's win over Brazil in a soccer friendly on Saturday, April 5. The USWNT won the match 2-0, with Rodman scoring the first and Lindsey Heaps doubling the lead from the penalty spot later.

The USWNT got off to a flying start in the friendly, with Rodman scoring her goal in the fifth minute. While the forward's finish was clinical, much of the goal's buildup was down to some excellent work from Alyssa Thompson in midfield. Thompson dribbled past multiple Brazilian players before releasing a pass into the box. Rodman latched on to it and then fired a low shot with the outside of her right foot past the Brazil goalkeeper.

ATP No. 14 Ben Shelton, who made his romantic relationship with Trinity Rodman public earlier this year, shared a video of his girlfriend's goal via his Instagram Stories. The two-time ATP Tour-level titlist and two-time Major semifinalist used a lock emoji and an emoji of the United States' national flag to caption his post.

Ben Shelton's Instagram Story featuring girlfriend Trinity Rodman's goal against Brazil on Saturday, April 5, 2025 (Source: Instagram/benshelton)

In the 66th minute, Heaps dispatched a penalty successfully after substitute Lily Yohannes was fouled by Brazil's Ludmila inside the box. The match marked Rodman's first appearance for the USWNT since the team's gold medal showdown against Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In March, Rodman briefly spoke up about her relationship with Shelton in a candid interview.

"Very happy" - Trinity Rodman after making relationship with Ben Shelton public

Ben Shelton (Source: Getty)

A few days after letting the world know about her relationship with Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman laid bare her feelings about it in an interview with ESPN. The 22-year-old said:

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it."

On the tennis front, Shelton's latest on-court appearance came at the 2025 Miami Open. It was a forgettable experience for the ATP No. 14 as he was ousted from the Masters 1000 event after losing his opening match to Coleman Wong. Up next for Shelton is this year's Monte-Carlo Masters, where he is set to start his singles campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

