"Two people who helped me so much in my career and life" - Lindsey Vonn on celebrating retirement of former coach and ski technician in Austria

The 2010 Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn recently shared pictures from her Austria tour. Besides, Vonn added a note of appreciation for two of the most vital pillars of her career- Robert Trenkwalder and Heinz Hammerle.

Both Trenkwalder and Hammerle played an instrumental role in shaping Vonn's career. Trenkwalder was Head of the Athletes Special Projects who struck a deal between Red Bull and Lindsey Vonn- a bond that went on to become a successful one.

Hammerle, meanwhile, was Vonn's ski-technician since 2009. The pair went on to win 51 World Cups and three Olympic medals together.

Vonn took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with Trenkwalder and Hammerle on the special occasion of their retirement. She wrote in the caption:

"Came all the way to Austria to celebrate the retirement of 2 people who helped me so much in my career and my life; Robert Trenkwalder and Heinz Hämmerle. It was an emotional day but one I’ll never forget."

Vonn added:

"I also have to say it was just great to be back with all of the World Cup athletes and coaches. It’s hard to not see people you’ve known for most of your life, but days like today, makes you really appreciate the great memories you had. 🥹"

Vonn also met the 2024 overall title winner Marco Odermatt during her time in Austria.

A sneak peek into the entrepreneurial side of Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn

The Minnesota native retired from professional skiing in 2019 after going through persistent injuries. However, she hasn't left skiing completely and is frequently seen on the mountains enjoying the sport.

Besides her skiing, Lindsey Vonn has been involved with various commercial and charitable organizations. Her business portfolio has progressed appreciably over the years. In an interview with Entrepreneur Daily, Vonn opened up about the secret behind her successful commercial journey. She said:

"The challenge is always knowledge. I don't know everything, so I'm just always hungry to learn. Whoever I meet, I'm trying to pick their brain, ask questions and find new ways to not just learn, but also new avenues of entrepreneurship or business or investments."

Currently, Lindsey Vonn is the owner of two teams- the Angel City FC and the Utah Royal FC. Besides, she is a business advisor to various brands such as Helium-3 and Broadlight Capital and is also a shareholder of the luxury goggle brand YNIQ. Even after she retired from the sport, various brands such as Red Bull and Rolex are in a sponsorship deal with the 39-year-old.