Tyreek Hill calls out Noah Lyles for new running challenge following savage roast by Olympic champion

Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill recently issued a fresh challenge to 100m Olympic champion, Noah Lyles. This comes just a few days after the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston where Lyles had shown a gesture for Hill after winning the 60m race.

Lyles and Hill have been going through a rivalry with each other ever since last year with both of them quite eager to compete in a race. Amid this, Hill was recently spotted in his track training as he prepares for the probable race with Lyles.

In a recent Instagram post shared by 305sportss, Hill could be seen running around the bases of a baseball field in a run time of 10.45 seconds, 2.85 seconds less than the MLB record. Following this practice session, Hill had something to say for both Noah Lyles and YouTuber IShowSpeed.

"Hey Speed and Noah Lyles, I bet you can't do that," Hill was heard saying in the video.

Notably, IShowSpeed also had a bit of a tussle with Tyreek Hill, with the streamer agreeing to race Hill in a charity event.

Tyreek Hill shared his thoughts on the probable results of the race between him and Noah Lyles

Tyreek Hill recently shared his opinion about the results of a race between himself and Noah Lyles. Hill shared that Lyles should be worried about him while running over the 40m distance and also stated that he would win the race due to his short stature.

Additionally, he mentioned that Lyles' team has asked him to be in shape after the football season and he is looking forward to the race. He said (via NFL on NBC 7:59 onwards):

"I mean, yes. He should be. He should be, man, because when you think of a smaller stature guy like myself, I have great turnover. So my start is gonna be tremendous, versus his start. He's kind of a taller guy, so he needs time to build up his speed, you know."

"I'm really hoping for us to, you know, get a race going. My team obviously been talking to his team this whole entire offseason. They just told me to stay in shape, which is what I'm doing" Hill further said.

During the interview, Hill also shared that he has been working out on the track after the conclusion of his football season with the Miami Dolphins. Contrasting to Hill's statements, several top track athletes such as Michael Johnson have shown their confidence in Noah Lyles to win the race.

