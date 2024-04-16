U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024-Wrestling: Men's Freestyle 86kg pre-seed bracket

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 Wrestling are being held at the State College’s Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania from April 19 to 20, 2024. As the competition approaches, the USA Wrestling National Coaching Staff has announced the pre-seeds for the 2024 trials.

Aaron Brooks, the U23 World Champion in 2023, will begin Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 as the top-seeded wrestler in the 86kg for the Challenge Tournament.

The four-time NCAA champion Brooks will be eyeing for his maiden appearance in the USA squad for the Olympics in 2024. Additionally, Brooks has received a bye in the first round.

The U.S. Open champion in 2023 (79kg) Chance Marsteller, Trent Hidlay, the second-placed wrestler in the U.S. Senior Nationals 2021, the Pan American Championships 2020 bronze medalist Alex Dieringer, and Mark Hall, the Pan American Games 2023 silver winner, will enter the 86kg division as the second, third, fourth, and fifth-seeded wrestlers, and have also been given first-round byes.

Carter Starocci, the four-time NCAA Division I champion (174 lb) and the U23 Worlds bronze medalist in 2022 (79kg), will also be in action in the 86kg class for the trials.

Meanwhile, the wrestler who will emerge as the winner in the bottom half will have to fight Zahid Valencia in the semis, who secured a berth in this weight class after winning a bronze in the 92kg non-Olympic category at the World Championships 2023.

The overall winner from Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 will play the 86kg Olympic quota holder in the Best-of-Three final, scheduled on April 20, 2024.

What are the 86kg bracket Pre-seedings for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024?

First Round Draws for 86kg weight class

Aaron Brooks (1) Bye

Connor Mirasola (9) vs David Mcfadden (8)

Mark Hall (5) Bye

Alex Dieringer (4) Bye

Trent Hidlay (3) Bye

Patrick Downey (11) vs Carter Starocci (6)

Maxwell Dean (7) vs Evan Wick (10)

Chance Marsteller (2) Bye

Who will the Day 1 winner from U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 (86kg) face in the Best-of-Three Championship Series?

Reigning Olympic champion David Taylor will be in action on Day 2 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The winner from the challenge tournament of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 in the 86kg weight division will play the reigning Olympic champion David Taylor on Day 2 of the trials where the eventual winner will head to the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taylor advanced to the Best-of-Three Championship series after winning the gold medal in the 86kg category at the World Wrestling Championships 2023. In the final match, he defeated his Iranian opponent Hassan Yazdani by pinning him when the scorecard was 9-3 in favor of the American.

With this, he earned his third gold medal at the World Championships, having previously collected it in 2022 and 2018 in the same weight class.

The three-time Pan American Wrestling champion will be aiming to feature in his second successive Olympics with hopes of earning another medal in Paris. At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Taylor had defeated rival Yazdani by 4-3 in the final, bouncing back from a 2-3 deficit towards the end.

