"Unmatched"- Gabby Thomas, Coco Gauff, Allyson Felix & others react as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her World Athletics Championships feat

Gabby Thomas, Allyson Felix, and Coco Gauff shared their reaction to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's message after winning the 400m title at the World Athletics Championships 2025. McLaughlin-Levrone achieved this feat on the sixth day of the competition when she clocked a personal-best 47.78 seconds in the finals to win the event. Notably, this run time was also the second-fastest in the history of women's 400m, and she just trails behind Marita Koch and his performance helped McLaughlin-Levrone defeat the defending champion of the event, Marileidy Paulino, and the former world champion Salwa Eid Naser. Days after winning the 400m title in Tokyo, the American athlete shared a post on her Instagram handle where she expressed her belief in her faith. Additionally, she also expressed gratitude to her family and friends for helping her through thick and thin. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer US countryman, Thomas, who couldn't compete at the Worlds in Tokyo due to an injury, reacted to the post with a few emojis. She remarked:&quot;👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽&quot;&quot; Unmatched! A beautiful run and equally inspiring journey. Congratulations❤️&quot; commented veteran US track athlete Allyson Felix.Sanya Richards-Ross, who held the American women's 400m record (48.70 seconds) before McLaughlin-Levrone broke it during the semifinals in Tokyo, commented:&quot;Incredible. Keep shining bright. We love you ❤️&quot; &quot;THE best to ever do it ❤️&quot; stated heptathlon world champion Anna Hall.&quot;congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so inspiring&quot; wrote 2025 Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff. Screenshot of the comments on McLaughlin-Levrone's post (Image via: @sydneymclaughlin16 on IG)Notably, this 400m world title was Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's first in this discipline at a global event. Mentionworthy, she had clinched a couple of 400m national titles earlier in her career. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone speaks up about her emotions after winning the first 400m title of her career Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shed light on her emotions after winning the 400m world title in Tokyo. Speaking in an interview after her victory, McLaughlin-Levrone admitted that she had the idea of the mammoth challenge that this event was going to present. The 26-year-old also revealed that the 400m world title is a feat that she has been chasing since 2023. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:10 onwards): &quot;I definitely knew it was going to be a challenge, and it was one I was trying to chase after 2023, of course, the injury kind of stopped that a little bit. I think it was just about persistence, and I wanted to stay diligent and felt like the Lord had me.&quot; Speaking about competing in the 400m hurdles and 400m flat double in the future events, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stated that she would have to think about it, but she is not writing that off.