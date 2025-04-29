Usain Bolt cheers on Golden State Warriors donning Steph Curry's jersey as guard achieves history in NBA playoff 

Usain Bolt sported a Steph Curry jersey while watching the NBA playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Curry achieved a historical feat and also helped his team triumph 109-106.

Bolt, the greatest athlete in track and field history, has had a penchant for soccer and cricket from his early years. He even trialed with the Australian football club Central Coast Mariners, desiring to play in the regular season, but didn't continue. He also takes an interest in cricket, having served as the ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Bolt is not unfamiliar with the NBA as well. He often opines on athletes and games and expresses admiration for his preferred team, the Golden State Warriors. In a recent play-off, as the Warriors went against the Houston Rockets, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist cheered on them from the comfort of his home, sporting a Steph Curry jersey.

"One team @warriors one G @stephcurry30," his caption read.

Bolt cheers on Golden State Warriors in Curry jersey; Instagram - @usainbolt

Curry contributed three assists, three rebounds, and a steal while shooting 2/8 from the three-point range and 6/13 from the field, and 17 points in 39 minutes of his court time. His stellar performance helped him leave Kevin Johnson behind for 19th place on the all-time playoff assists roster.

Days before the play-off, Bolt was seen wearing Curry's blue-and-yellow Warriors jersey and cheering:

""WARRRRRRIORS, let's go!"

Bolt holds world records in the 100m and 200m, the two feats that several athletes have been chasing for years now.

Usain Bolt once shared that the World and Olympic titles mean more to him than world records

Usain Bolt at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt has had innumerable podcast appearances in his life and has always made clear that his world record performances are hard to match. However, in an interview with 'Meet The Mitchells', the 38-year-old revealed that the longevity of his world records is uncertain, but the World and Olympic titles he earned can never be taken away.

"You have to have the environment where competition is there. One time ever I thought breaking the world record and it was when I knew that I can break the World record it was actually when I was standing on 9.5s and I was like, you know what this can be broken.."

He added:

"We never really think about world records. It's not really our thing because I want you to understand World records can go at any time but my Olympic and World Championship title, can't takeBolt, that from me because this year and that year you were the man. These are the titles, if you tried to grab as many titles as possible nobody can take that from you.."

Usain Bolt, better known as 'lightning bolt' for his unparalleled speed, won BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year three times, Track & Field Athlete of the Year, and four Laureus Sportsman of the Year honors.

