Usain Bolt drops 1-word tribute as he attends father Wellesley’s funeral

Olympic legend Usain Bolt shared his reaction after hosting and attending his father Wellesley Bolt's funeral service earlier this week. Bolt attended the service along with other members of his family. Wellesley was suffering from a lengthy illness and diedy at a medical facility in Jamaica, aged 68.

Usain Bolt's father has been present throughout the sprinter's career and supported him on multiple occasions alongside his mother, Jennifer Bolt. Usain discussed how his father got him into athletics in the first place, redirecting his attention away from cricket and into running after noticing how quick his son was.

Bolt shared a few images from his father's funeral service on X, where he was seen speaking on a podium at a church. He posed for a picture alongside his daughter, Olympia, and wrote:

"L E G A C Y"

Wellesley Bolt's death attracted many reactions, including Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness pens note for Usain Bolt's father Wellesley

Athletics World Championships - Usain Bolton press conference - Source: Getty

Following Usain Bolt's father Wellesley's death on March 31 in Kingston, Jamaica. Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who had honoured Wellesley as a symbol of national pride, praised him for Bolt's successful career.

In a post on X, Andrew Holness expressed admiration for Wellesley:

"I join with every Jamaican in extending my deepest and most sincere condolences to @usainbolt, his beloved mother Mrs. Jennifer Bolt, and the entire Bolt family, following the passing of their patriarch, Mr. Wellesley Bolt.

"Mr. Bolt was the father of a global icon, and a strong, quiet force behind one of Jamaica’s greatest sons. His presence, support, and guidance helped to shape a legacy that continues to inspire the world. Usain, we have all witnessed the deep love and respect you’ve always shown for your family. You celebrated them with pride, and in doing so, you reminded us of the importance of family in our own lives."

Bolt's parents, Wellesley and Jennifer, were present at the 2012 London Olympics as well as the 2016 Brazil Summer Olympics where Bolt won multiple medals. Wellesley's influence on his son's career is unmistakable as he helped shape an iconic career of one of the greatest athletes ever.

