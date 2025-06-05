Usain Bolt performs special 'breaking plates' tradition during Greek getaway

Usain Bolt engaged in a special tradition of breaking plates as he attended an occasion in Mykonos, Greece. The world record holder has been enjoying his retirement years since 2017.

Usain Bolt remains the greatest name in the track and field world. The up-and-coming athletes have aimed for his world records in the 100m and 200m but failed to lower the times. He became the only sprinter to win both the 100m and half-lap gold medals in three consecutive Games, in 2008, 2012, and 2016. In the 200m, he amassed three Olympic and four World titles, becoming the most successful athlete in the event.

Bolt last competed at the 2017 World Championships, facing his strongest rival, Justin Gatlin, in the 100m dash. He clinched the bronze in the event and ran the anchor leg of the 4x100m relay.

Enjoying his retirement years, Bolt recently jetted off to Greece for a fun getaway. In a post on his X handle, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist partook in the popular 'plate smashing' tradition in an indoor setting in Mykonos.

"Mykonos," he captioned.

Usain Bolt, a long-time partner of the giant watch brand, Hublot, attended its 20th anniversary of the Big Bang watches in May. He met a fellow Hublot athlete and one of the most popular footballers, Kylian Mbappé.

The former track and field athlete shared a picture with Mbappe and paired it with an iconic message, reading:

"As the kids say these days. “Keep Cooking.. Stay Goated.. Never Be Mid"

Bolt earned the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year four times and BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year thrice.

Usain Bolt once shared that his father was his biggest inspiration in life

Bolt and his parents at the Athletics World Championships - Usain Bolton press conference - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt had a modest upbringing in a small Jamaican town, Sherwood Content. His parents, Wellesly and Jennifer Bolt, have been his strongest supporters throughout his life. In conversation with the 'Go Wild Podcast', the retired track athlete credited his father for inspiring him in life and setting an example with his actions.

"My dad, my dad really inspired me. My dad was always that person who said, 'Oh you need to work hard, you need to work hard.' People always tell you this. But I saw it with my own two eyes," he said.

Bolt added:

"He just didn't say it and didn't do it. He was that person who would work hard to get something, and he would always work hard to make sure we got everything we needed, not want. That's one thing he always says."

Bolt's father, Wellesly, passed away in April 2025, after a prolonged illness.

