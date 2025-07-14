Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett expresses anticipation to witness Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers' first clash as pros

Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett recently expressed her anticipation for the match between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers at the WNBA. The two basketball players notably met for the first time as pros.
Bennett uploaded a video snap of the match between Clark and Bueckers on her Instagram status. The model turned lawyer was looking forward to their battle.
Bennett wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,
"Been waiting for this match up"
Clark's Indiana Fever competed against Bueckers' Dallas Wings, with the former winning by a comfortable margin of 102-83.
In other news, Bolt attended a podcast session 'The Fix' in February 2025, where he reflected on his relationship with Kasi Bennett. He mentioned on his commitment to Bennett,
“Yeah, I think me and Kasi [Bennett] understand each other. We’re not worried about it.” [24:46]
The sprinting legend further added,
"Live with people first, know everything about them and then you commit" [25:10]
Usain Bolt has been in a relationship with Kasi Bennett for more than a decade. The couple has three children, a daughter, Olympia Lightning, and twin boys Thunder and Saint Leo.
When Usain Bolt's girlfriend wrote a heartfelt message for the Olympian on his 38th birthday
Usain Bolt had turned 38 last year on August 21. His girlfriend Kasi Bennett penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on this special occasion. In her words,
“Happy birthday to my forever partner in everything. If anyone deserves the world… it’s you, a hundred times over. The way you put family and faith at the forefront of your life now is beyond admirable. You’re our superdad! Our kids get the best balance of a loving, fun, nurturing disciplinarian who makes sure we never want or need.”
Bennett further added,
“Every moment with you is pure entertainment. The fact that we still laugh morning, noon and night says leagues about our bond. It’s a pure, forever love. I promise next year I’m back on my embarrassing posts 😂but for now take this serious love. Love you so much my baby!!! ❤️❤️❤️”
Usain Bolt had recently wished Bennett on the occasion of her birthday, which fell on July 7. The sprinting legend also paid an emotional tribute to his late father Wellesley Bolt, who had passed away in March 2025 after a bout of prolonged illness.