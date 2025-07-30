Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett hypes up track legend as he rocks dapper attire for WNBA game

Usain Bolt's girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, hyped the track legend as he showed off his outfit and posed before the couple headed to watch a WNBA match. Bolt and Bennett have been together since 2013, share three children, but they never took the nuptial vows. Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett kept their relationship under wraps until the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Jamaican track luminary's final Games appearance. The couple welcomed their daughter Olympia in 2020 and twin sons, Saint Leo and Thunder, the following year. The family of five is often spotted on social media, spending quality time, especially after Bolt's retirement in 2017. Bolt and Bennett, besides balancing parenthood and household duties, take out time for date nights or sporting outings. Recently, they were in attendance at a WNBA match. Before they headed to the game, the world record holder and his girlfriend did a quick fit check, and the latter hyped him, calling him 'hot' and suggesting that he put on his jacket to look more dapper. Bolt, who donned a white t-shirt and matching pants, paired the outfit with a green cap and a jacket. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per WNBA's official post, Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett attended the game between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces. Usain Bolt talked about his relationship with Kasi BennettBolt at the Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings - (Source: Getty)Bolt has always been vocal about his wish not to marry until it's the right time, since his parents also spent a decade together before tying the knot. In The Fix Podcast, once, the fastest man shed light on the importance of mutual understanding rather than rushing into marriage, as the latter idea is a matter of a big commitment. &quot;Me and Kasi, we understand each other. “People place too much importance on titles, but we’ve reached a stage where we’re not worried about all that. We talk, and we know at some point we are going to get married. People rush into marriage, but you should live with someone first, get to know them, and then get married.”Bolt also dismissed any chances of parting ways since he and Kasi have been together for over a decade. &quot;We have been together for 12 years now. Can you imagine leaving Kasi to start fresh? It can’t happen. Maybe if it was just five years into the relationship, but not now.”Usain Bolt holds the world records in the 100m and 200m, and is the only sprinter to win both events in three consecutive Games.