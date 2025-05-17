Usain Bolt sends motivational message to Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors after playoffs defeat

Usain Bolt lifted the spirits of the Golden State Warriors with a message after the team succumbed to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the second-round playoff series. Bolt has been an ardent fan of the Warriors and has especially supported the legendary Steph Curry on several occasions.

Usain Bolt, the most decorated track and field athlete in history, retired from his sport in 2017 but stays associated with the sporting realm through various roles. He has been an avid supporter of the NBA and has often cheered on the team in person and on social media.

After the recent loss of the Warriors against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the second-round playoff series 121-110, Bolt shared a picture of the team on his Instagram story, sharing a motivational message, writing:

"@warriors next season will be greater"

Bolt sends support to Golden State Warriors; Instagram - @usainbolt

Bolt once sported Steph Curry's jersey and expressed excitement about the playoff match against the Houston Rockets, as posted by the Warriors' official Instagram page.

"WARRRRRRIORS is universal. @usainbolt 🤝 #DubNation," it captioned.

In the video, the track legend said:

"WARRRRRRIORS, let's go!"

Curry was sidelined from the recent match against the Timberwolves since he strained his hamstring in the second quarter of Game 1. After the loss, the point guard expressed hope to get back stronger in the upcoming season.

"Definitely disappointed, and frankly just sad that I wasn’t out there able to play. We have hopefully a bright future in terms of coming back next year and trying again.”

Bolt was interested in soccer, having moved to Australia with the Central Coast Mariners to forge a football career. However, his dreams ended after he withdrew before the regular season.

Usain Bolt once revealed his biggest source of inspiration that propelled him to success

Usain Bolt and his parents at the Athletics World Championships press conference - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt was born to Jennifer and Wellesley Bolt in a small Jamaican town, Sherwood Content. His parents have been his pillars of strength, especially his father, who inspired the fastest man in history to be the great that he is.

Speaking about that in the Puma: Go Wild podcast, he said:

"My dad, my dad really inspired me. My dad was always that person who said, 'Oh you need to work hard, you need to work hard.' People always tell you this. But I saw it with my own two eyes. He just didn't say it and didn't do it. He was that person who would work hard to get something, and he would always work hard to make sure we got everything we needed, not want. That's one thing he always says."

Bolt lost his dad to a long illness in April 2025. Wellesley Bolt breathed his last in a medical facility in Jamaica.

Usain Bolt holds world records in the 100m and 200m, the two feats that are unmatched to this date.

